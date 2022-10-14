List of discounted cars in GTA Online this week (October 13-19 2022)

This week's GTA Online update offers players a wide variety of discounted cars to choose from.

Each week, Rockstar Games updates the game with new content, including login bonuses, boosted rewards for certain missions, featured races, and discounts for items and vehicles.

The content in this week's update includes a Podium Vehicle and many discounts on certain cars.

The Crusader, Huntley, Veto Classic, and other discounted cars that players can get in GTA Online this week's update

GTA Online is offering a lot of discounts on SUVs this week, so any player who is looking for some durability and sturdiness in their vehicles should definitely check them out.

Certain special cars also have discounts on them this week. Not all discounted vehicles are useful for practical purposes, but if players are looking for fun and enjoyment, these special cars are ideal.

Most of the discounted cars are also luxury vehicles, making them even more attractive for players in GTA Online.

Here are all the cars available on discounts in the game this week:

50% Off

Crusader ($112,500)

Ellie ($282,500-$211,875)

Exemplar ($102,500)

Huntley ($97,000)

40% Off

Outlaw ($760,800-$570,600)

Specter ($359,400)

Veto Classic ($537,000)

Players are only getting a 20% discount on arena vehicles. While this may be disappointing for anyone who is looking for some apocalypse-style vehicles this week, it is still better than nothing. Here are the arena vehicles with discounts this week:

Arena DeathBike ( $888,300)

Dominator GTT ($854,00 - $640,500)

What is the new car that players are getting this week in GTA Online?

Tez2 @TezFunz2

- Rhinehart ($1,598,000)

- 200 Jack o' Lantern Collectibles



Returning modes

- Alien Survivals

- Original Slasher Adv Mode



2x GTA$ & RP

- Slasher Adv

- Alien Survivals

- Special Vehicle Work

- 7 New Community Jobs



1.5x GTA$ & RP

- Special Cargo Sell Missions

This week's update introduces a new car to Grand Theft Auto Online — a station wagon called the Ubermacht Rhinehart, which is based on the real-life BMW 3 Series Touring (G21).

The Rhinehart is one of the most stylish-looking four-door sedans in the game. Players who like cars with aesthetically pleasing designs should definitely consider getting it.

However, it does come with a pretty high price tag of $1,598,000, making it one of the most expensive sedans currently in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Podium Vehicle in this week's update

The Podium Vehicle in the game this week is the Pfister Astron, a luxury SUV capable of carrying four players. The car is based on the Porsche Macan (95B) and has a top speed of 119.23 mph.

Grand Theft Auto Online players will definitely not want to miss out on all the discounts and bonuses this week.

