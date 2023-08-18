List of new GTA Online Community Series jobs offering 3x money and RP (August 18 to August 23)

The latest GTA Online update has granted several Community Series jobs 3x money and RP payouts. Gamers who want to play some interesting jobs that other players have made may wish to take advantage of these bonuses. No additional rewards for these activities are available besides the generous triple cash and RP. This article will include a list of everything that's getting the 3x multiplier.

Note that these bonuses are only active until August 23, 2023. Community Series tends to get some bountiful multipliers in weekly updates every now and then, so fans of this content don't have to worry about such bonuses not returning in the future.

Note: This article references August 18 rather than 17, as this guide was written on August 18, 2023.

List of all GTA Online Community Series jobs that provide triple money and RP until August 23, 2023

Here is a list of all Community Series jobs that pay 3x money and RP in the latest GTA Online weekly update:

_RBN Diamond Ring I by rrrbn

SEE Sky Shrine by SeekerAirlaid

BUK_GRX Millars Shark by bukit23

#iWannaGoFAST by aBusFullaNuns

Switchback by CountessRoadkill

The Ecolardrome by Measham

QTR Flagstone Circuit by QuiteTheRhino

Rockstar Games claims these seven Community Series jobs are some of its favorite fan-made Stunt Races. It is also worth noting that creative players who want to see their own works featured by Rockstar Games can use #communityseries on social media like Twitter.

If the staff members like the job, there is always a chance of it being featured in a future weekly update. It's hard to tell how long this offer will be available, especially with Grand Theft Auto 6's development rumors floating around.

How to do the new Community Series jobs in GTA Online

An example of a player getting ready to try one of the 3x boosted jobs (Image via Rockstar Games)

Anybody interested in trying what Rockstar Games describes as "some of the best fan creations" can do so by doing the following:

Pause the game (do so in an area where other players and NPCs won't attack you). Go to Online → Jobs → Play Jobs → Community Jobs → Stunt Races Select any of the Stunt Races with 3x money and RP.

Note that not all Stunt Races provide this triple multiplier. If you don't wish to memorize each Community Series job's name, you can just look through the whole fan-made Stunt Race list and start whatever has the little RP and $ logos on the top right.

For example, the photo above shows what the 3x multiplier would look like in GTA Online.

You should now be able to figure out how to start these jobs whenever you want to (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players can also start any of these seven boosted jobs by accepting an invite from another gamer. Note that these Community Series Stunt Races can be attempted solo, so it's not as if you're forced to find friends to engage in this content with you.

If you like any of these fan-made jobs, you can always bookmark them for later. These Stunt Races should exist even after their bonuses end on August 23, 2023.

