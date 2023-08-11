"This is huge for GTA 6's online mode": Fans react to Rockstar's recent acquisition of popular Roleplay Server devs

In what could potentially be big news for GTA 6, roleplay fans might be pleased to learn the recent news that Cfx.re is officially a part of Rockstar Games now. For those who don't know, Cfx.re is a team behind FiveM, which was most popularly used for GTA RP. Roleplaying kept Grand Theft Auto V as one of the most popular streaming games in the modern era.

Rockstar Games plans to support roleplayers in the future, although they have yet to define how they will do it. All that is known is that they will share more information in the upcoming months and weeks. Some people believe this is massive news for GTA 6 Online, as evidenced in the following Tweet:

"This is huge for GTA 6's online mode!"

It is worth noting that nothing was confirmed about Grand Theft Auto 6 by Rockstar Games when this article was written, apart from the fact that the title was in development. No information confirms that Cfx.re will be involved in that game.

Nonetheless, many fans see this acquisition as a good thing.

Some fans believe that Rockstar's acquisition of Cfx.re is big news for GTA 6 Online or its roleplaying community

The above Tweet is Rockstar Games' confirmation of them integrating Cfx.re as an official part of their company. Cfx.re's official Twitter account also posted a similar Tweet about their involvement with Rockstar Games, which led to many exciting reactions worth pointing out below.

There is a good mix of joy and worry about this significant change.

Fan reactions

These three Tweets involve some inquiry on either GTA 6 or the future of FiveM. The success of GTA 5 RP practically ensured that the next game in the series would have its servers, but one would have never guessed that they could be official ones endorsed by Rockstar Games.

However, not everybody is optimistic. Some people think the RP scene might go downhill after Rockstar's recent acquisition. Yet, others defend the actions since it means console players can more readily join roleplay servers. It's far too early to tell how FiveM servers will be affected by this recent change.

There is no shortage of mixed reactions on this topic. For example, some people are glad to see Rockstar Games working with modders. However, others see this as an excuse to put more microtransactions. It is worth noting that there already are microtransactions in the roleplaying scene, often for special vehicles exclusive to donators.

These Tweets also express more concerns about more microtransactions being added to roleplayer servers. Many people enjoy playing GTA RP for free and would be annoyed to see content like GTA+ or Shark Cards be involved in some capacity. Some folks even go as far as to claim that FiveM will be dead due to this news.

It would be interesting to see how GTA 6's online scene will develop due to this significant acquisition. The question now is, what do you think will happen to the future of FiveM with Rockstar Games now officially on board with Cfx.re?

