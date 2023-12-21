"More disastrous leak than the GTA 6 one": Fans react to the leaked Wolverine game available for download on PC

While the wait for the highly anticipated Rockstar Games title, GTA 6, continues, the gaming community has also been awaiting the release of Marvel's Wolverine. However, in a disastrous event for developer Insomniac Games, a leaked version of the title is available for download on PC. This is a major issue for the studio that has been rather silent about the game's development all these years.

Insomniac Games revealed that it was working on a Wolverine game back in 2021 at Sony's PlayStation Showcase event. This came as big news for Marvel and Logan fans. However, news surfaced that the developer became a victim of a hack with a massive amount of data being leaked, including gameplay.

The gaming community can't help but compare this situation with the GTA 6 leaks that surfaced a while ago. A hacker got into Rockstar Games' systems and leaked several early gameplay footage, character models, as well as other sensitive information. However, it wasn't as bad as the current situation involving the forthcoming Wolverine title.

An X (formerly Twitter) user, "RinoTheBouncer," while referencing the leak, posted:

"More disastrous leak than the #GTA6 one."

Disclaimer: Some sections of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinion.

GTA 6 leaks were bad, but the Wolverine gameplay leak is worse

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, the GTA 6 gameplay was leaked some time ago, much to Rockstar's disappointment. However, no one expected a hacker to leak the entire Wolverine game for PC. This shocking event has led players to question the cyber security measures that Insomniac Games has deployed.

Devastated fans have also begun wondering if the studio will abandon the title due to the magnitude of the leak. In comparison, the early gameplay version leaks of Grand Theft Auto 6 were not as bad.

Here are some reactions to news of the PC version of Wolverine being available for download:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, the leaked PC version of the game, which is still incomplete, is unlikely to be abandoned. Rockstar Games was also able to get out of a similarly unpleasant situation by releasing the GTA 6 trailer, which took the community by storm. That said, it will be interesting to see how Insomniac Games recovers from this disaster and salvages the situation.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think Rockstar Games should be careful after the recent Wolverine leak? Yes, they absolutely should Nah, they don't have to 0 votes