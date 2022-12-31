New GTA Online Dax mission reward reportedly unavailable for PC, PS4, and Xbox One players

GTA Online received a new update yesterday, December 29, which included several fresh rewards, bonuses, and even a new motorcycle named Western Powersurge. While fans have appreciated the patch's offerings, a small debate has started regarding one of its inclusions.
The reward for completing a set number of Fooliganz jobs is a limited edition LS Smoking Jacket, which is only available on the latest generation of consoles: PS5 and Xbox Series X. On other platforms, this item can't be obtained. This means that there is no reward for completing the same number of tasks on devices like PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Read on to learn more about the exclusive reward.
LS Smoking Jacket reward sparks controversy in GTA Online community
The Newswire post about yesterday's update on Rockstar's official website lists several rewards that can be obtained by completing Fooligan Jobs. These items will be available for the next two weeks:
1) First Fooligan Job: Ice Vinyl and Ice Vinyl Cut Jackets
2) Ten Fooligan Jobs: Black and White Bigness Ski Masks
3) Twenty-five Fooligan Jobs: LS Smoking Jacket
Additionally, all GTA Online players who have completed the First Dose missions and installed the Acid Lab equipment upgrade will receive the Yellow SN Rooster Revere Collar party shirt.
Rockstar's decision to make the reward for completing 25 Fooligan Jobs only available on next-gen consoles wasn't well received. This led to a controversy where gamers believed previous-gen devices, along with PC, were an afterthought.
Rockstar Games hasn't yet responded to the community's take on the developers' decision to make the jacket unavailable on older consoles and PC. While there have been some distinctions regarding GTA Online content released on the latest and last-gen consoles, like HSW upgrades for certain vehicles, this debate is largely due to players seeing no real reason for making the reward exclusive.
Several GTA Online creators have confirmed that if players on other platforms (PS4, Xbox One, and PC) were to move to current-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox X), the LS Smoking Jacket would become available to them.
It should also be noted that all the aforementioned rewards associated with Fooligan Jobs can only be obtained in the latest GTA Online update. If those missions were completed before the patch's release, they will not count. This means players who did 10 or 25 Fooligan jobs prior to the update's launch will not get the rewards.
Since this is a New Year's update, several rewards will be automatically credited to players for logging in anytime this week. These include special New Year Glasses, a Yellow Holly Beer Hat, and a considerable cache of free weapons. Gooch, Snowmen, and most of the content added in the Festive Surprise update will also be playable this week.
Lastly, GTA Online's first electric motorcycle, inspired by the Harley Davidson LiveWire, Western Powersurge, can be bought at a hefty price of $1,605,000 right now.
