How to get Gooch Mask for free in GTA Online Festive Surprise event

Continuing the streak of references to popular culture, the latest GTA Online Festive Surprise update brings with it a new Christmas monster heavily inspired by Dr. Seuss's The Grinch: the Gooch. A cosmetic item named the Gooch Mask is also currently available for free.
The aforementioned beast will randomly appear and steal money as well as snacks from players and NPCs during the holiday season until the developers decide it's time for the rare coat of snow around Los Santos to thaw. Read on to find out how you can get a free Gooch Mask during the Festive Surprise event.
Full Guide on obtaining free Gooch Mask in GTA Online (Dec 2022)
The new event bears a minor similarity to the Mugger, wherein players can send an NPC after other gamers in the session by contacting Lamar. The only difference is that, in the recent update, the Christmas monster will rob individuals at will in a random fashion as opposed to players sending "muggers" after each other.
Obtaining the Gooch Mask is fairly simple, as all you have to do is kill the monster once. The present that appears after he vanishes will contain the cosmetic, which will automatically be added to your wardrobe. Additionally, every time you slay the Gooch, the cash and snacks that he stole will be awarded to you with an additional $25,000.
Even though the Gooch appears randomly, you can memorize a few simple tips to get him to present himself. You can be in any type of GTA Online session; as long as there are a minimum of two players in it and you're in an open and accessible area, the chances of the Christmas monster making an appearance will be higher.
Having a good amount of cash and avoiding buildings are some additional tips. Even after unlocking the mask, players will continue to get the $25,000 bonus and free snacks, along with their stolen goods, every time they win an encounter with the Gooch.
The limited-time Festive Surprise event brings many such Holiday themed money-making opportunities for GTA Online players. Snowmen can be seen around Los Santos or even tracked down with the sound of sleigh bells. They can be destroyed to earn $ and RP. Doing that to all 25 Snowmen will yield an additional $125,000 and an event-exclusive Snowman outfit.
An exclusive weapon, the WM 29, is also up for grabs during GTA Online Festive Surprise. You will find the new gun on the roof of Weazel Plaza and can also buy it again from Ammu-Nation after successfully intercepting a shootout between some robbers and the LSPD.
If you successfully make off with the money the thieves stole, you will get the gun and also a special Season's Greetings skin for the Pistol MK II that can be equipped from any Weapons workshop across GTA Online.
While the 2x — 3x for GTA+ members — rewards on the First Dose missions will cease at the end of December 22, today's update brings a new multiplier that might soften that blow. GTA Online players will receive 2x on all Acid Lab sell missions until Los Santos is covered in snow, which is quite a significant bonus, with almost $250,000 already being the standard payout for an Acid sale mission.
