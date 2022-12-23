How to get Gooch Mask for free in GTA Online Festive Surprise event

Continuing the streak of references to popular culture, the latest GTA Online Festive Surprise update brings with it a new Christmas monster heavily inspired by Dr. Seuss's The Grinch: the Gooch. A cosmetic item named the Gooch Mask is also currently available for free.

The aforementioned beast will randomly appear and steal money as well as snacks from players and NPCs during the holiday season until the developers decide it's time for the rare coat of snow around Los Santos to thaw. Read on to find out how you can get a free Gooch Mask during the Festive Surprise event.

Full Guide on obtaining free Gooch Mask in GTA Online (Dec 2022)

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Reports mention a blanket of snowfall amid sightings of invasive snowmen, a rash of bizarre muggings, and a tense armed standoff atop Weazel Plaza: The Festive Surprise brings cheer and chaos to Southern San Andreas.Reports mention a blanket of snowfall amid sightings of invasive snowmen, a rash of bizarre muggings, and a tense armed standoff atop Weazel Plaza: rsg.ms/9e04bfd The Festive Surprise brings cheer and chaos to Southern San Andreas.Reports mention a blanket of snowfall amid sightings of invasive snowmen, a rash of bizarre muggings, and a tense armed standoff atop Weazel Plaza: rsg.ms/9e04bfd https://t.co/RLuEViEXk0

The new event bears a minor similarity to the Mugger, wherein players can send an NPC after other gamers in the session by contacting Lamar. The only difference is that, in the recent update, the Christmas monster will rob individuals at will in a random fashion as opposed to players sending "muggers" after each other.

Obtaining the Gooch Mask is fairly simple, as all you have to do is kill the monster once. The present that appears after he vanishes will contain the cosmetic, which will automatically be added to your wardrobe. Additionally, every time you slay the Gooch, the cash and snacks that he stole will be awarded to you with an additional $25,000.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Log in anytime this week to receive a bushel of gifts, including the new Candy Cane, plus additional supplies and accessories to maximize the holiday chaos: rsg.ms/9e04bfd Log in anytime this week to receive a bushel of gifts, including the new Candy Cane, plus additional supplies and accessories to maximize the holiday chaos: rsg.ms/9e04bfd https://t.co/cg2LJqplPT

Even though the Gooch appears randomly, you can memorize a few simple tips to get him to present himself. You can be in any type of GTA Online session; as long as there are a minimum of two players in it and you're in an open and accessible area, the chances of the Christmas monster making an appearance will be higher.

Having a good amount of cash and avoiding buildings are some additional tips. Even after unlocking the mask, players will continue to get the $25,000 bonus and free snacks, along with their stolen goods, every time they win an encounter with the Gooch.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



The opening chapter in a mind-expanding new GTA Online story update featuring a ragtag crew with high hopes of dosing the world and climbing to the top of the criminal food chain.



Now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC: Los Santos Drug WarsThe opening chapter in a mind-expanding new GTA Online story update featuring a ragtag crew with high hopes of dosing the world and climbing to the top of the criminal food chain.Now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC: rsg.ms/a2267be Los Santos Drug WarsThe opening chapter in a mind-expanding new GTA Online story update featuring a ragtag crew with high hopes of dosing the world and climbing to the top of the criminal food chain. Now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC: rsg.ms/a2267be https://t.co/FDCnrmg4Wz

The limited-time Festive Surprise event brings many such Holiday themed money-making opportunities for GTA Online players. Snowmen can be seen around Los Santos or even tracked down with the sound of sleigh bells. They can be destroyed to earn $ and RP. Doing that to all 25 Snowmen will yield an additional $125,000 and an event-exclusive Snowman outfit.

An exclusive weapon, the WM 29, is also up for grabs during GTA Online Festive Surprise. You will find the new gun on the roof of Weazel Plaza and can also buy it again from Ammu-Nation after successfully intercepting a shootout between some robbers and the LSPD.

If you successfully make off with the money the thieves stole, you will get the gun and also a special Season's Greetings skin for the Pistol MK II that can be equipped from any Weapons workshop across GTA Online.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



GTA+ Members receive an additional 1.5X boost, stacking with this week’s bonuses for 3X GTA$ and RP in total: Through December 22, get 2X GTA$ and RP for helping Dax and the Fooliganz establish their foothold in all new First Dose story missions.GTA+ Members receive an additional 1.5X boost, stacking with this week’s bonuses for 3X GTA$ and RP in total: rsg.ms/a2267be Through December 22, get 2X GTA$ and RP for helping Dax and the Fooliganz establish their foothold in all new First Dose story missions.GTA+ Members receive an additional 1.5X boost, stacking with this week’s bonuses for 3X GTA$ and RP in total: rsg.ms/a2267be https://t.co/371u5bJSG0

While the 2x — 3x for GTA+ members — rewards on the First Dose missions will cease at the end of December 22, today's update brings a new multiplier that might soften that blow. GTA Online players will receive 2x on all Acid Lab sell missions until Los Santos is covered in snow, which is quite a significant bonus, with almost $250,000 already being the standard payout for an Acid sale mission.

