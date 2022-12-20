Why should GTA Online players play First Dose missions this week?

The latest GTA Online update, the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, brings with it the Acid Lab business and many new ways for players to make money, but developer Rockstar Games has one more surprise for fans.

The studio recently announced on their Twitter handle that all the First Dose missions (an initial set of missions to help establish the theme of the new DLC) will provide 2X cash rewards and RP until December 22.

Read on to find out more about why GTA Online players should rush to complete these missions.

Why GTA Online players need to prioritize First Dose missions

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



GTA+ Members receive an additional 1.5X boost, stacking with this week’s bonuses for 3X GTA$ and RP in total: Through December 22, get 2X GTA$ and RP for helping Dax and the Fooliganz establish their foothold in all new First Dose story missions.GTA+ Members receive an additional 1.5X boost, stacking with this week’s bonuses for 3X GTA$ and RP in total: rsg.ms/a2267be Through December 22, get 2X GTA$ and RP for helping Dax and the Fooliganz establish their foothold in all new First Dose story missions.GTA+ Members receive an additional 1.5X boost, stacking with this week’s bonuses for 3X GTA$ and RP in total: rsg.ms/a2267be https://t.co/371u5bJSG0

As mentioned earlier, all GTA Online players will receive 2x rewards for the six First Dose missions. It should be noted that GTA+ members will receive 3x the cash rewards and RP.

The additional rewards for GTA+ members also include a free Buckingham Alpha Z-1, a hangar at Los Santos International, some complimentary holiday clothing, discounts on armor upgrades, and 50% faster Acid Production speed during the event.

The six missions center around introducing members of the player's new crew who will accompany them in setting up the drug business that's a core part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. Set in Blaine County, this crew includes some characters from the GTA 5 storyline (like Trevor's associate Ron) and members of a new Fooliganz gang named Dax, Luchadora, and Labrat.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



The opening chapter in a mind-expanding new GTA Online story update featuring a ragtag crew with high hopes of dosing the world and climbing to the top of the criminal food chain.



Now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC: Los Santos Drug WarsThe opening chapter in a mind-expanding new GTA Online story update featuring a ragtag crew with high hopes of dosing the world and climbing to the top of the criminal food chain.Now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC: rsg.ms/a2267be Los Santos Drug WarsThe opening chapter in a mind-expanding new GTA Online story update featuring a ragtag crew with high hopes of dosing the world and climbing to the top of the criminal food chain. Now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC: rsg.ms/a2267be https://t.co/FDCnrmg4Wz

The First Dose missions, listed below, introduce GTA Online players to this new crew and help them source the required equipment to set up their Acid Lab business:

Welcome to the Troupe Designated Driver Fatal Incursion Uncontrolled Substance Make War not Love Off the Rails

In addition to completing these missions, players will have to put up $700,000 to set up the Acid Lab in their newly acquired Brickade 6x6 (unlocked for free after completing 'Off the Rails'). The sum includes the cost of a Maibatsu Manchez Scout C motorbike that will be used for deliveries. This does not apply to GTA+ members who can claim the Acid Lab upgrade for free after completing the above missions.

On the subject of additional rewards, the Declasse Tahoma Coupe, a $1,500,000 muscle car, has now returned to its original price. The vehicle was temporarily made available to all GTA Online players for free to celebrate the impressive combined take in the 'The Heists Challenge.'

Additional information about the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC

The Los Santos Drug Wars DLC is a two-part update to GTA Online. The first part was released on December 13, and the second is rumored to bring some holiday-themed content with a prospective release date shortly after Christmas.

The second part will also include Last Dose missions. Most of the online community believes that they will be a series of more intense tasks with the aim of establishing the player's supremacy in the Los Santos drug trade.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes