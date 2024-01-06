New GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles (January 6-10, 2024)

GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles have once been shuffled with the latest weekly update, allowing players to steal some of the best rides the game has to offer this week. From now until January 10, 2024, you can participate in the new Salvage Yard Robberies, a new series of missions added as part of The Chop Shop DLC last month, and get your hands on the new set of vehicles.

This week’s featured selection includes vehicles from the likes of Vapid, Lampadati, and Enus.

GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles of the Week: Deity, Casco, and Ellie

The new set of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles has arrived with the recent January 4, 2024 update, and it includes Enus Deity, Lampadati Casco, and Vapid Ellie. Let’s take a brief look at these automobiles available as part of the missions throughout January 10, 2024:

1) Enus Deity

The Enus Deity is a four-seater sedan that was added to the game with 2021’s The Contract update. Its design is primarily inspired by the following real-life vehicles:

Paragon R

Bentley Flying Spur (3rd generation).

Porsche 991

Bentley Continental GT (3rd generation)

2017-2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class (AMG)

Rolls-Royce Ghost (1st generation)

While it may not be one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, the Enus Deity can reach a top speed of 117.50 mph (189.10 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:10.070.

2) Lampadati Casco

The Lampadati Casco is a two-seater classic grand tourer classified as one of the Sports Classics cars in the game. The vehicle has taken inspiration from the following:

Maserati 3500 GT

Maserati Sebring

Fiat 2300 Coupé

Volvo P1800

Ferrari 250 GT SWB

Thanks to the 220bhp V8 engine, the Lampadati Casco can reach a top speed of 120.00 mph (193.12 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:10.337, making it one of the best cars in GTA Online.

3) Vapid Ellie

The Vapid Ellie is one of the two-seater muscle cars in the game. The vehicle’s overall design seems to be based on the real-life 1967 Ford Mustang/Shelby GT500.

When it comes to performance, it can reach a top speed of 106.50 mph (171.39 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:13.242. While it is not the fastest muscle car in GTA Online, it is still a great choice for this week’s Salvage Yard Robberies.

Rockstar Games will keep shuffling the Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles every week with regular updates.

