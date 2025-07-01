PlayStation reports GTA 5's strong performance on PS Plus recently

GTA 5 often dominates PlayStation’s monthly download charts and seems to have performed extremely well on Sony’s consoles recently. According to the latest report published by PlayStation on June 25, 2025, Grand Theft Auto 5 was one of the most played games from April 1 to May 28, 2025. The popular Rockstar title shares the spot with games like Hogwarts Legacy, Ghost of Tsushima, and more.

Ad

Read on to learn more about the PlayStation report.

GTA 5, God of War Ragnarök, and others scored the most played hours on PS Plus recently

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As can be seen in the aforementioned X post, PlayStation shared the blog post mentioning the monthly games of July 2025, as well as thanking players for 15 years of support. PS Plus members can now enjoy the following free titles available to download now:

Diablo IV (PS5, PS4)

The King of Fighters XV (PS5, PS4)

Jusant (PS5)

In the same post, they mentioned GTA 5 to be one of the top games from April 1 to May 28, 2025, in terms of playtime:

Ad

“Some of the recent top games played based on playtime hours (April 1- May 28, 2025) include Ghost of Tsushima, God of War Ragnarök, Grand Theft Auto V, Hogwarts Legacy, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and The Last of Us Part I.”

Moreover, the company announced a series of activities to celebrate the PlayStation Plus 15th anniversary:

Let’s Wrestle! – A Game Trial of WWE2K25 for PS Plus Premium subscribers

– A Game Trial of WWE2K25 for PS Plus Premium subscribers Monster Hunter Wilds – Another Game Trial that PS Plus Premium members can enjoy

– Another Game Trial that PS Plus Premium members can enjoy Valorant PS Plus Pack – Every PS Plus member can now redeem a special Valorant pack for free

– Every PS Plus member can now redeem a special Valorant pack for free PlayStation Tournaments – A special PlayStation Plus 15th Anniversary Cup tournament with games like EA Sports FC, Tekken 8, NBA 2K, and more

– A special PlayStation Plus 15th Anniversary Cup tournament with games like EA Sports FC, Tekken 8, NBA 2K, and more Sony Pictures Core – A special 15% discount on up to 2,000 movies for PS Plus Premium members

Ad

Note that GTA 5 recently received the Money Fronts DLC for its online multiplayer, adding fresh content like a dozen new vehicles.

Also Check: "We got new Red Dead Online content before GTA 6": Fans react as Rockstar drops unexpected update

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More