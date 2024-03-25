Report of GTA 6's possible delay causes massive price drop of Take-Two Interactive's shares

Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has faced a massive price drop in shares following reports of GTA 6's possible delay. Just a few days ago, Kotaku suggested that the much anticipated Grand Theft Auto sequel's development was reportedly falling behind, which could delay the release to late 2025 or even 2026, with the latter being on the table as an emergency option.

While neither Rockstar nor Take-Two have confirmed any delays as of writing, the rumors are spreading like wildfire and might be a reason behind the share price drop. More information on a concrete release date is expected to be revealed around Take-Two Interactive's next earnings call.

Take-Two Interactive share price drops following GTA 6's possible delay rumors

According to Rockstar Intel (X/@GTAonlineNews), Take-Two Interactive has seen a big drop in share price after a report suggested GTA 6's possible delay to 2026.

On March 23, 2024, Kotaku published a report, according to which the upcoming Rockstar Games' title's development was falling behind, and the studio allegedly fears missing the planned 2025 release window.

The same report also suggests that while early 2025 is currently still the GTA 6 release date goal, a delay to fall 2025 seems plausible, with a 2026 release being on the table as a fallback plan or an emergency option.

While the source behind Kotaku's report is anonymous, and there is no official communication regarding such delays, these rumors have worried fans. Hence, it is possible that this report about GTA 6's possible delay could be a reason behind the reported Take-Two Interactive share price drop.

If the share price drop is significant, the company might address its investors soon; however, that remains to be seen.

More information regarding the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto sequel, such as GTA 6 trailer 2, is expected to arrive around Take-Two's next earnings call, which might take place in May 2024.

Until then, readers are advised to take all unofficial information regarding the next Rockstar Games title with a grain of salt.

