5 reasons why GTA 6 might not get delayed despite rumors

While the official GTA 6 release date is yet to be announced, Rockstar Games have confirmed that the title will be out at some point in 2025. Recent reports suggest that the studio could soon be entering its final stretch of development. However, an article from Kotaku has sparked rumors regarding a possible delay, claiming that Rockstar might be falling behind on the game's development.

Needless to say, this has worried a section of the fanbase, who fear having to wait even longer for the much-anticipated title. That being said, there are some reasons to believe that GTA 6 might not get delayed despite all the rumors.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

No official word and four other reasons why GTA 6 might not get delayed despite rumors

1) The delay is rumored

The most important thing about the GTA 6 delay rumors is the fact that they are all just rumors. Kotaku's article from a few days ago claimed that the game's development was reportedly falling behind, and Rockstar Games feared missing the 2025 release window.

However, it should be noted that the source behind this information is anonymous and there is no way to judge their accuracy as of now. Additionally, the delay claims seem speculative, and the article itself suggests that early 2025 is reportedly still the current goal for the upcoming title's release, as shown in the X post above.

2) No reliable insiders have hinted at a delay yet

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier is an incredibly reputed video game journalist and possibly the most reliable industry insider. He also has a great track record regarding details on the next Grand Theft Auto installment, with the most recent example being the GTA 6 trailer release window.

Those worried about the upcoming title getting delayed should note that, as of this writing, Jason Schreier hasn't suggested anything about a possible delay. Another well-known name in the industry, Tom Henderson, also seems unsure of what to make of the recent delay rumors.

3) No official word yet

All GTA 6 rumors shall be taken with a grain of salt unless officially confirmed by Rockstar Games or their parent company, Take-Two Interactive. As far as the latest delay suggestions are concerned, both companies have chosen to remain silent on the matter.

While silence isn't anything new associated with Rockstar, the studio does inform fans about delays well in time. Since no such information has been conveyed as of this writing, it is best to believe that GTA 6's release is currently still on schedule, and it should come out in 2025, as announced by its debut trailer.

4) Take-Two's Fiscal Year 2025 financial expectations

Take-Two announced an anticipated eight billion dollar Net Bookings revenue in Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25) in their 2023 earnings calls. Although the figure was reportedly decreased to seven billion dollars in Take-Two's most recent earnings call, it is still an incredibly high amount.

The company has some big names under its belt, but Grand Theft Auto 6 is possibly the best candidate to help generate that much money. More information on the same is expected to be revealed at Take-Two's next earnings call, around which GTA 6 trailer 2 is rumored to arrive.

5) Reportedly entering its final stretch of development

On February 29, 2024, Jason Schreier reported about Rockstar Games calling employees back to the office, starting in April this year, as they plan to enter the final stretch of GTA 6's development. The report was somewhat confirmed after Rockstar's decision to end Work From Home was criticized by employees and the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB).

If Rockstar is truly entering the final phase of development on its much-anticipated title, achieving the 2025 release window target still seems very likely. Hence, the game might not get delayed despite all the recent rumors.

