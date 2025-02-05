Rockstar apparently confirms a drop in cheaters in GTA Online

Since its launch in 2013, GTA Online has always been filled with cheaters and hackers that exploit the game. Over the years, the issue grew to the point that Rockstar Games had to release an anti-cheat named BattlEye on PC in 2023. While incidents of cheating or hacking still come to light now and then, it seems that there has been a reduction.

In a survey sent to select GTA Online players, Rockstar Games apparently confirmed that the anti-cheat software has reduced the level of cheating on the PC platform.

GTA Online on PC is much safer than before, suggests Rockstar Games’ survey

One of the Grand Theft Auto community members Gtamen recently posted a video on YouTube where they showed the entire survey sent by Rockstar Games. While there are many questions about it, one particular one claimed the reduction of cheating on PC via BattlEye:

“We recently introduced BattleEye, an anti-cheat software that helps us identify and take action against cheaters. Since its introduction, we have observed a significant reduction in the level of cheating in GTA Online on PC. Have you noticed the reduction in cheating in GTA Online?”

This question seemingly confirms that the number of cheating incidents on the PC version of the game has dropped, as per Rockstar Games. Them asking this question to players also suggests that the developers are still not sure if the anti-cheat software has been beneficial for all yet.

Furthermore, Rockstar also seemingly confirmed that they have removed accounts of some fraudulent players with the following question in the survey:

“There has been a wide-scale removal of accounts with inflated player rank or illegitimate GTA$. In your recent experience in GTA Online, have you noticed a decrease in fraudulent player activity…?”

Both of the questions show Rockstar’s dedication to providing a positive gaming environment for players.

The survey may have also given a hint about the release date of E&E features on PC.

