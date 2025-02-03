Rockstar seemingly hints at a release period for a big GTA 5 Online update on PC

Rockstar Games has released numerous GTA 5 Online updates in the past, but a big one is en route for PC players. In 2024, the developers announced that they would add PS5 and Xbox Series X/S exclusive features to the PC version. Although the announcement was made quite some time back, the developers seemingly hinted at a possible release period in a recent survey.

As reported by Grand Theft Auto community member @mnm345x in an X post on February 3, 2025, Rockstar recently sent a survey to some GTA 5 Online players where one question seemingly referred to one of the announced features for PC. The question also apparently revealed a possible release period for the upcoming update.

Note: Some aspects of the article are based on the writer’s opinions and speculations doing the rounds in the Grand Theft Auto community

The big GTA 5 Online update on PC could be released in the next three months

As can be seen above, @mnm345x shared a screenshot of the survey question that seemingly hinted at a possible release period for the planned GTA 5 Online update on PC. Here’s what the question asked:

“How likely would you be to subscribe to GTA+ in the next 3 months if it were available on your primary platform?"

The question seemingly implied that GTA+, which is currently an exclusive feature for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players, isn’t available on the player’s platform. What makes the question even more interesting is the possibility of the feature being available in the next three months.

As exciting as it may sound, PC players are advised to take this as pure speculation until Rockstar confirms the release date themselves.

In the newswire post on November 1, 2024, the developer only mentioned that the big GTA 5 Online update for PC is planned to be released in 2025. Considering that Grand Theft Auto 6 is also scheduled to launch later this year, the next three months seem suitable for the PC update.

What can PC players expect from the planned GTA 5 Online update by Rockstar Games?

A promotional picture of Grand Theft Auto Online on current-gen consoles (Image via Rockstar Games)

The only features exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players are the ones available on the Expanded and Enhanced version of the game. Based on this current-gen version, here are some of the features PC players can expect to receive this year:

New features at LSCM like HSW Premium Test Ride

HSW upgrades and modifications for select vehicles

Ray-traced reflections

Career Progress

Plus membership benefits

The exact features are expected to be confirmed by Rockstar Games soon.

