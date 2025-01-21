5 features to expect from GTA 5 Online Expanded & Enhanced for PC

PC gamers have been waiting for a GTA 5 Online Expanded & Enhanced edition for quite some time, and Rockstar Games finally announced it last year. The developers promised to bring features currently exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S to PC sometime in 2025. While they didn’t specify much about it, there are some things we can expect from it.

This article shares 5 Expanded & Enhanced features that GTA 5 Online PC players can expect to get in 2025.

Note: The list is based on writer's opinion and analysis.

GTA 5 Online Expanded & Enhanced for PC: HSW upgrades, Ray-tracing, and more

1) HSW upgrades for vehicles:

A picture of available HSW upgrades for a certain vehicle (Image via Rockstar Games)

One major thing that PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players enjoy is the availability of HSW (Hao’s Special Works) upgrades. These are special customization enhancements for select vehicles, making them go much faster than their base top speed. Here are all the vehicles that are currently compatible with HSW upgrades:

Trending

Karin S95

Pfister Astron Custom

Coil Cyclone II

Imponte Arbiter GT

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

Grotti Turismo Classic

Übermacht Sentinel XS

Bravado Banshee

Shitzu Hakuchou Drag

Principe Deveste Eight

Grotti Brioso R/A

Benefactor Stirling GT

Declasse Vigero ZX

Överflöd Entity MT

Weeny Issi Rally

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

Maibatsu MonstroCiti

Bravado Buffalo EVX

Penaud La Coureuse

Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible

Karin Vivanite

Übermacht Niobe

Annis Euros X32

Bravado Banshee GTS

Vapid Firebolt ASP

PC gamers will likely be able to access it from LS Car Meet.

Also Check: 5 best cars to buy in GTA Online this week (January 20 to 23, 2025)

2) A HSW Test Ride on a weekly basis

A promotional picture of a HSW Premium Test Ride (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Los Santos Car Meet is an underground indoor facility that give some exclusive features to players on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, like the HSW customization shop. However, apart from the ability to upgrade select vehicles, the Expanded & Enhanced edition also allows users to test drive an HSW-modified vehicle every week from the Test Track.

Not only does this showcase the power and benefits of an HSW upgrade, but it also helps players make a decision about investing in a particular HSW-compatible car or not.

Also Check: A Google Stadia version of Grand Theft Auto 5 was reportedly planned at one point

3) Ray-traced reflections

A promotional picture to showcase ray-traced reflections (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games added the ray-traced reflections in GTA 5 Online Expanded & Enhanced edition in December 2022 with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update. This enabled real-time reflections on many in-game surfaces like water and mirrors. Players also got the toggle to turn it on or off via the Fidelity Mod graphic setting.

This graphic overhaul makes the game look much better and visually appealing, setting it apart from the standard version. PC gamers can expect to get the same option to turn On or Off the Fidelity mode and play the game with ray-traced reflections like never before.

Also Check: Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories early build leak

4) Career Progress

A picture of Career Progress for Agents of Sabotage DLC (Image via Rockstar Games)

There’s an exclusive feature in the GTA 5 Online Expanded & Enhanced edition that allows players to track their in-game progress — the Career Progress. It not only helps players track every major business/mission the game has to offer but also rewards them for completing certain objectives.

Even the recently released Agents of Sabotage DLC has some challenges that one can complete to get exclusive items. For example, buying the new Garment Factory business and completing a File unlocks Pavel’s Garrison Cap. Similarly, setting up a Bail Office and completing one bounty mission rewards Bottom Dollar Jacket.

Also Check: Grand Theft Auto 5 takes the crown of the most-watched video game of 2024, as per a report

5) GTA+

A promotional picture of GTA+ (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lastly, PC gamers can expect to subscribe to the GTA+ membership, which is also currently exclusive to the GTA 5 Online Expanded & Enhanced edition. The monthly fee subscription gives exclusive rewards and benefits to players every month. This includes a free vehicle, additional payout boost on select in-game modes, exclusive discounts on select vehicles, and access to unique features like The Vinewood Car Club.

The Plus benefits can be subscribed for $7.99/month. PC gamers can expect to see similar pricing if the subscription would have been made available for them.

The GTA 5 Online Expanded & Enhanced features will give PC gamers some new content to interact with while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.

Also Check: GTA Online's new gun is not available for some players

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback