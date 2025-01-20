5 best cars to buy in GTA Online this week (January 20 to 23, 2025)

The latest weekly event is currently live in Los Santos, and there are a lot of cars that one can buy in GTA Online this week. Despite the lack of any DLC Drip-feed vehicle this time, there’s still a variety of different automobiles to claim. Rockstar is also giving decent discounts on some, providing more choices to those who don’t want to spend a lot on new rides.

This article shares five of the best cars in GTA Online this week to check out before 2 am PT, January 23, 2025.

Note: The list isn't ranked and relies on the writer’s opinion.

GTA Online this week: 5 best cars to collect include Blade, Drift Tampa, and more (January 20 to 23, 2025)

1) Vapid Blade

Motorheads often love muscle cars, and there’s one featured in GTA Online this week – the Vapid Blade. The two-seater vehicle seemingly took design inspiration from the real-life Ford Falcon. Rockstar added it a decade ago with the “I’m Not a Hipster” Update.

Apart from having a classic look, the Vapid possesses a high-output V8 engine. It can seemingly reach a top speed of 109.75 mph (176.63 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:09.269. It is considered one of the best cars to evade cops or casual racing in Los Santos.

The latest GTA Online weekly update allows players to buy the Blade for a 50% discounted price of $80,000 from Test Track.

2) Albany Brigham

A promotional picture of Albany Brigham (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are many unique vehicles in the popular multiplayer title. However, one of them stands out from the rest due to its long body – the Albany Brigham. It is seemingly based on the real-life Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham. Rockstar has also given it a unique horn which looks like a reference to the Ghostbusters franchise.

In terms of performance, the Brigham can reach a top speed of 105.50 mph (169.79 km/h) and complete a lap in 1:15.559. The vehicle’s unique look, horn, and liveries make it one of the best cars in GTA Online this week for collection purposes.

Players can get it for a 30% discounted price of $1,049,300 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

3) Declasse Drift Tampa

There are many sports cars in GTA Online. However, only a few of them are designed especially for drifting purposes like the Declasse Drift Tampa. The two-seater wide-body vehicle has been a part of Los Santos since 2016’s Cunning Stunts DLC update, and it highly resembles the real-life 1964-1973 Ford Mustang.

Apart from possessing a top speed of 114.25 mph (183.87 km/h), the Drift Tampa packs immense drift capabilities without the need for any additional drift tuning upgrades. This makes it one of the best cars in GTA Online this week for those who love to drift around every corner and street of Los Santos. Additionally, its hardcore sporty look is also a big draw for collectors.

The Drift Tampa is currently available for a 30% discounted price of $696,500 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

4) Declasse Drift Yosemite

Another ride specially made for drifting purposes is also featured in GTA Online this week – the Declasse Drift Yosemite. The two-seater muscle car was added to the game in 2020 with The Diamond Casino Heist update.

According to Broughy1322, the Drift Yosemite can complete a lap in 1:07.401 and reach a maximum speed of 108.25 mph (174.21 km/h). The vehicle justifies its name by having excellent drifting capabilities. It is one of the best cars in GTA Online this week for those who love to drive pick-up trucks, especially after heavily customizing them as there are a lot of modifications available for it.

One can buy the Drift Yosemite for a 30% discounted price of $915,600-$686,700.

5) Pfister Comet

A picture of Pfister Comet in Los Santos (Image via Rockstar Games, GTA Wiki)

Lastly, there’s the Pfister Comet, one vehicle that everyone can rely on. It is a popular two-seater sports car seemingly based on the real-life Porsche 997 GT2.

Powered by a single-cam carburetored V8 engine capable of pushing 550hp, the vehicle can reach a top speed of 119.50 mph (192.32 km/h) and complete a lap in 1:05.130.

It is available for a 50% discounted price of $50,000 from Test Track. As one of the best value-for-money acquisitions in the game, the Pfister Comet is one of the best cars to collect.

While picking up new rides is usually based on preferences, all of the cars mentioned in the article are must-try this week.

