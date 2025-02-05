GTA 5 actor Steven Ogg speaks up about his rumored hatred for Trevor

GTA 5 introduced three iconic characters in the franchise – Michel De Santa, Franklin Clinton, and Trevor Philips. The last one was portrayed by Canadian actor Steven Ogg. While the actor behind Michael De Santa, Ned Luke, openly embraces the in-game character, Steven Ogg never really does this. This led to rumors among the Grand Theft Auto community that he didn’t like his in-game character. However, it seems that it was all just a misunderstanding.

During an interview on the YouTube channel Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, the GTA 5 actor opened up about his thoughts on his in-game character Trevor, while also trying to explain why the rumors started in the first place.

GTA 5’s Trevor is "a great character", says Steven Ogg

Trending

26-minutes into the video, the host asked Steven if he cared about what people think of him. While giving his answer, the GTA 5 actor mentioned the things he used to hear from some fans, more specifically the rumor of him hating the in-game character:

“For a while with the video game with the GTA, everyone was saying like oh he hates being called Trevor, and because I probably said to someone well my name’s not Trevor.”

Describing how he doesn’t like it when someone calls him by the name of his on-screen character, he said:

“My name is Steven right and even if in like okay The Walking Dead Simon, okay that when people call you by your character name it’s kind of weird because I don’t it I kind of get it but I’m also kind of like..”

He continued to explain his thoughts on being called by the in-game character’s name:

“But then to be a cartoon-like video game character like there’s just no way I could be a cartoon.”

Despite his struggles, the actor praised Trevor’s character:

“It's a great character he’s awesome.”

Also read: Grand Theft Auto 5 actor predicts Grand Theft Auto 6 to generate $1.3 billion in revenue on its release day

A promotional picture of all three main characters in Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via Rockstar Games)

This is not the first time Steven Ogg has talked about Trevor. In a recent interview, the actor pitched the idea of bringing back the character in GTA 6 for a short appearance. However, as intriguing as that may sound, it’s not confirmed whether the actor or the in-game character will return in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Considering its release window of fall 2025, fans can expect to know more about the upcoming mainline GTA title very soon.

Also read: Grand Theft Auto 6 could release in Q3 2026, suggests Rockstar insider

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback