Rockstar Editor for GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will be exclusive to Story Mode

Rockstar Editor is one of the most popular features in GTA 5. The creative freedom that this tool allows players will now only be available to those who purchase the game's story mode.

This comes as an important announcement as the Expanded and Enhanced version of the open-world game is all set to arrive tomorrow, March 15, 2022.

Hence, the news that PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S owners will be able to access Rockstar Editor if they purchase the story mode will play a crucial decision in their buying decision.

Rockstar Editor exclusive to GTA 5 story mode

Mors Mutual Insurance @morsmutual_ Rockstar editor now has natural motion blur Rockstar editor now has natural motion blur https://t.co/nGwHy642vI

Rockstar Editor was introduced to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on December 15, 2015, via the Freemode Events Update. Ever since then, fans have used the features of this tool to create, edit, and share videos of their gameplay. Players can also create a soundtrack for their videos using GTA 5 score or radio tracks.

YouTubers found the features of the Rockstar Editor very helpful as it had a selection of camera filters and camera placements to choose from. Gamers also had the option to upload their videos to the Rockstar Games Socials Club.

Ben T 🇺🇦 @videotech_ The Rockstar Editor is exclusive to the Story Mode edition The Rockstar Editor is exclusive to the Story Mode edition

Many PS5 owners have already pre-ordered the standalone version of GTA Online, which is available for free. Sadly, they will not be able to use the features of the Rockstar Editor without the story mode.

How to use Rockstar Editor in GTA 5?

GTA News 🔴 RockstarINTEL.com @GTAonlineNews NEWS: The Rockstar Editor is only available to people who have the Story Mode edition NEWS: The Rockstar Editor is only available to people who have the Story Mode edition https://t.co/FcU58m1oJ3

Gamers must follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Players have to press A to enter the Rockstar Editor.

Step 2: They can then use these features to capture their gameplay. Users can also use Director Mode to create custom scenarios.

Step 3: Players will then have to add them to a New Project and edit them as per their choice.

Step 4: When users are satisfied with their creation, they can upload it to the Rockstar Games Social Club and YouTube.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar