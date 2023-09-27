Rockstar gives a $300,000 bonus to GTA Online players as GTA+ Member Exclusive Offer

Rockstar Games is currently offering a special GTA Online bonus as a reward to players for subscribing to the GTA+ membership, regardless of their geographical location. As informed via their support page, members can avail of the Member Exclusive Offer and claim $300,000 in-game cash for free any time before October 9, 2023.

The developers have also started some eligibility requirements for claiming the prize, as detailed in this guide.

As mentioned above, Rockstar Games has stated several eligibility requirements for claiming the new GTA+ Membership Exclusive Offer. Here’s a complete list of the conditions that you must meet to be eligible for the free bonus:

Must be subscribed to the membership.

Must own the game on Xbox Series S/X or PS5.

Must have a Rockstar Games account verified with an email address and linked to the game’s account/membership account.

Must not have been banned or suspended by Rockstar Games ever.

Must not have already claimed the free bonus for the selected account.

Here’s how you can claim the $300,000 bonus after meeting the aforementioned criteria:

Visit Rockstar Games' website at www.rockstargames.com. Log in with your eligible Rockstar Games account. Go to the membership page. Look for “Claim Now” for the Member Exclusive Offer and click on i.t Boot up the game and sign in using the same account on which the offer has been claimed before November 8, 2023.

Note that the Grand Theft Auto Online offer can only be claimed before October 9, 2023, 11:59 pm ET. After successfully claiming the reward, it may take up to three days or 72 hours for the bonus to appear in your in-game Maze bank account.

However, in a situation where you claim it by October 9 but log in to the game between October 10 to November 8, it may take until November 9, 2023, for the $300,000 to appear in the game.

Subscribers also get the usual monthly perks and extra bonuses as part of the current membership rewards, including:

Bravado Hotring Hellfire

Access to Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition

While there’s no GTA 6 release date in sight, the developers seem to reward players for their loyalty to the current game.

