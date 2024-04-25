Rockstar gives huge GTA Online bonuses to Nightclub owners after the latest update (April 25 – May 1, 2024)

GTA Online bonuses have been an important part of the weekly events, and this week’s update is no exception. Rockstar Games has brought Nightclub back into the limelight by giving up to 2x cash and RP to those who run the business in Los Santos. From daily income to selling goods, there’s something for every Nightclub owner in the game this week. Additionally, they can collect a freebie before May 1, 2024.

GTA Online bonuses with the new update make Nightclub profitable once again (April 25 – May 1, 2024)

The Nightclub business venture debuted in 2018 with the After Hours update. The newly released GTA Online weekly update is a blessing for every Nightclub owner in 2024 as they can finally earn a good amount of money from running the business. Let’s quickly learn about all of the double bonuses they are entitled to:

1) Steal Nightclub Goods Missions (2x Cash and RP)

Nightclub Goods are a part of the GTA Online bonuses this week as players can earn 2x money from it. The business owner can encounter these mission scenarios while stealing Nightclub Warehouse Goods. One can easily trigger them by calling Yohan Blair from the in-game smartphone.

Here are the different mission types available in 2024 for Steal Nightclub Goods:

Tugboat

Removals Truck

2) Nightclub Sell Goods Missions (2x Cash and RP)

The next thing on which the Nightclub business owners can earn double GTA Online bonuses is the Nightclub Sell Goods missions. These can be triggered from the Nightclub Management Application from the laptop available in the facility; the objective is to deliver the goods to a particular location while fighting the enemies.

Here are all of the different Sell Goods missions available in 2024:

Single Drop

Split Drops

High Risk Trade

Offshore Barge Drop

Chopper Tail

Sightseer

Buyer Associate Protection

Search for the Buyer

Undamaged Shipment Bonus

Police Ambush

3) Nightclub Daily Income (2x Cash)

Nightclub business generally generates a passive income of up to $50,000 every in-game hour, based on the property’s popularity. However, this week’s GTA Online bonuses double the amount of the Daily Income, making it one of the best ways to earn money in the game this week.

All players can log in to the game before May 1, 2024, and receive a free Blêuter'd Tee.

