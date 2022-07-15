Rockstar launches new CircoLoco EP while fans demand GTA Online update trailer

While GTA Online players have been requesting for a summer update reveal trailer, Rockstar has announced a new EP from CircoLoco Records. This is their third official release to date, and fans should note that the debut EP was launched and promoted through GTA Online.

Some fans responded by expressing their disinterest in the announcement, while others brought up Red Dead Online's predicament. Here's everything that Rockstar has added to this announcement and how the fans reacted to it.

New CircoLoco EP announced by Rockstar, GTA Online and Red Dead Online players react

The Attention Deficit EP

The Attention Deficit EP Now Available This four-track EP by pioneering British producer and DJ @I_Skream is the third official release from @CircoLocoRecs.More info and links to listen at rsg.ms/04e6c47

The Attention Deficit EP, a brand new EP by Skream, a pioneering DJ and producer from the UK, is being released by CircoLoco Records. It is currently accessible on all significant digital music providers, such as Apple Music and Spotify.

This four-track EP includes the remix of Skream & Jackmaster's latest global smash hit, "The Attention Deficit Track," as well as its complete Terrace Mix. Two extra tracks from The Attention Deficit EP highlight his wide range of producing styles — the moody, breakbeat-infused Floral and the 80s-inspired electronica of Track 3, which is a joint effort with up-and-coming artist Jansons.

After receiving great support from DJs all around the world for several months, The Attention Deficit Track made its formal debut on prominent British DJ Pete Tong's show on BBC Radio 1. Along with recently rising up the Beatport charts, it has also been included in playlists across Spotify, Apple Music, and other services.

How fans reacted to this announcement

Fans' reactions to this particular tweet were mostly negative. The displeasure wasn't pointed towards the musicians or the EP but to Rockstar Games. As mentioned, while some wanted to know about GTA Online's next update, others complained about Red Dead Online's abandonment.

This is an often-circulated image that GTA Online and RDO fans have been posting under tweets by Rockstar Games. Rockstar has been running dedicated servers for their multiplayer games for almost a decade, but their anti-cheat system isn't quite robust on PC.

PC players still face an abundance of hackers in the game, which often ends up ruining the fun. Meanwhile, since Rockstar officially announced that they would no longer be releasing content updates for RDO, fans have been even more convinced to tweet about saving the game.

Longtime fans of Rockstar titles have been campaigning to keep Red Dead Online alive for longer, especially since GTA Online is getting updates.

With the summer DLC in GTA Online right around the corner, fans are eager to catch a glimpse of what Rockstar will offer. While the EP is the latest in the company's business adventures, it's no surprise that fans and gamers will keep reminding Rockstar about their wishes.

