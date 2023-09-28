Rockstar nerfs GTA Online's Daily Vehicle Sell Limit yet again

Rockstar Games has decided to adjust the Daily Vehicle Sell Limit yet again in GTA Online with another nerf. However, this new change wasn't mentioned in the Newswire article on September 28, 2023, although dataminers have figured out what the new values and thresholds are for reaching certain Exploit Levels. This update is important since it negatively affects glitch hunters who rely on duplication glitches to make easy money in this game.

Essentially, GTA Online players can now sell fewer vehicles to be flagged by the game's system. The safe rule is to sell just two cars or bikes within two hours. It is possible for legitimate players to be flagged for an exploit due to how low this limit is. Thus, gamers are advised to spread the sales of personal vehicles to avoid the Daily Vehicle Sell Limit.

GTA Online's latest update includes a nerf to the Daily Vehicle Sell Limit again

Although hidden from the usual advertised GTA Online weekly update content, there were some changes to the Daily Vehicle Sell Limit. Here is a list of the current Exploit Levels and how many vehicles you need to sell to hit them, from the old cap to the new one:

Levels 5 through 7 remain unchanged, with their limits remaining two each. Interestingly, this recent update is the third time Rockstar Games has targeted the Daily Vehicle Sell Limit in GTA Online within six weeks.

Why Rockstar likely implemented the latest nerf

Duplication glitches make players a ton of money (Image via Rockstar Games)

The main reason to lower the Daily Vehicle Sell Limit is to target duplication glitches. For those who don't know, GTA Online has a rich history of these bugs popping up every week or so. These exploits essentially allow players to clone an expensive car and then sell it for millions. It's one of the best moneymakers in the game, yet it is unintentional.

Lowering how often players can sell cars inevitably impacts those who abuse these bugs. Anybody seeking to make money would either have to be more patient, undertake some other in-game activity, or purchase Shark Cards.

Note that it takes two weeks for a player's Exploit Level to be lowered. It's best to be safe than sorry, so try not to sell more than two cars within two hours.

This can be disappointing to some, almost as much as a rumored GTA 6 announcement, if it doesn't come true.

