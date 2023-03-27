Rockstar reportedly caps the GTA Online Street Dealer payout for PC players to tackle cheaters

According to a popular Grand Theft Auto (GTA) insider, Tez2, Rockstar Games reportedly capped the maximum Street Dealer payout for PC players this week. Street Dealers are an alternative to the tedious selling missions of various drug businesses in GTA Online. They also offer a great money-making opportunity by paying double for select narcotics.

However, players on PC started encountering problems upon receiving money beyond a certain limit from these drug dealers. With that being said, let's take a closer look at the reported payout cap imposed by Rockstar Games on Street Dealers.

GTA Online Street Dealer payout reportedly capped at $80,000 for PC players

They usually increase the caps during bonus events, but didn't do that this event week.

#GTAOnline twitter.com/Marius2360/sta… Marius @Marius2360 @TezFunz2 Speaking of Sunday's dealers selling coke to dealers. I could sell everything just fine, it was coke where I got the transaction error every time I tried to sell. And no, restarting the game didn't fix it either. @TezFunz2 Speaking of Sunday's dealers selling coke to dealers. I could sell everything just fine, it was coke where I got the transaction error every time I tried to sell. And no, restarting the game didn't fix it either. https://t.co/wUVgZmS4Lz Unfortunately, Rockstar caps the Street Dealers payout to 80k on PC as a limit against cheaters.They usually increase the caps during bonus events, but didn't do that this event week. Unfortunately, Rockstar caps the Street Dealers payout to 80k on PC as a limit against cheaters.They usually increase the caps during bonus events, but didn't do that this event week.#GTAOnline twitter.com/Marius2360/sta…

On March 26, 2023, players began experiencing continuous transaction errors when selling cocaine to Street Dealers. While the remainder of the drugs were sold without qualms, coke sales failed to go past a certain threshold.

Well-known GTA data miner, Tez2, responded to this by alleging that Rockstar Games limited the payout to $80,000 for PC players in an effort to tackle cheaters and hackers.

Cocaine was the preferred drug for all three Street Dealers on Sunday. Preferred drugs are sold for double the usual rate. However, this sales restriction ruined the experience for the PC player base.

Tez2 also stated that the developers relinquish this cap whenever there are bonus rewards to be earned from selling to Street Dealers. Sadly, for unexplained reasons, that wasn't the case this week.

Needless to say, players were unhappy and frustrated with Rockstar's decision.

Really Classy Rockstar. Looks like I'll play with this Rockstar a little while longer. @TezFunz2 So they essentially break the game on PC and do it in a way that makes it look like it's your fault with your game.Really Classy Rockstar. Looks like I'll play with this Rockstar a little while longer. @TezFunz2 So they essentially break the game on PC and do it in a way that makes it look like it's your fault with your game. Really Classy Rockstar. Looks like I'll play with this Rockstar a little while longer. https://t.co/xTJyyhs8xW

Another Twitter user pointed out how Street Dealers sometimes fail to even spawn in PC lobbies of the game, adding to the problems with this mechanic.

InFreedomITrust @jeffries_edgar @TezFunz2 As usual PC gets screwed again. I'm lucky if I can find 1 street dealer in a lobby. They never spawn in and neither do the store robbers. I've wasted hours flying around trying to get them to spawn to no luck. @TezFunz2 As usual PC gets screwed again. I'm lucky if I can find 1 street dealer in a lobby. They never spawn in and neither do the store robbers. I've wasted hours flying around trying to get them to spawn to no luck.

Cheating has been a persistent problem in GTA Online, with players exploiting money hacks to gain an unfair advantage. While Rockstar Games has taken steps to address the issue, these actions can sometimes have unintended consequences for legitimate players.

Acid, Weed, Cocaine, and Meth can be sold to Street Dealers for varying amounts. In theory, selling to these dealers can help players earn between $80,000 to $100,000 on any given day.

A few days ago, Tez2 also revealed the Street Dealer payout details until March 30, 2023. Unfortunately, with a limit on payouts such as this, PC players will have to look elsewhere to grind.

