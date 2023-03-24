GTA Online Street Dealers payout revealed by insider (March 24-29, 2023)

Earlier today, a popular Grand Theft Auto (GTA) insider revealed the payout details of all Street Dealers in the game until March 29. The table provided by the insider even highlighted the preferred drug for each Street Dealer on a given day. Three Street Dealers spawn every day in GTA Online at different locations, with each of them having one preferred drug for which they pay double.

Tez2, a well-known and reliable GTA data miner, tweeted two images that detailed the specifics of what each of these three Street Dealers will be paying until the upcoming Wednesday (March 29, 2023). Players can use the table provided to determine which narcotics product will yield the highest profit on a specific day and prepare accordingly to maximize their income. With that said, let's take a closer look at the revealed Street Dealer payouts for this week in GTA Online.

GTA Online Street Dealer payouts until the next Wednesday (March 29) revealed

Be sure to take advantage of all Street Dealers selling cocaine at premium on Sunday.

#GTAOnline Payout table of Street Dealers till Wednesday.Be sure to take advantage of all Street Dealers selling cocaine at premium on Sunday.

The images included in Tez2's tweet contained a few highlighted sections that revealed the preferred drug for the corresponding Street Dealer on that particular day. By selling the preferred drug to that dealer, players can earn double their usual rate.

Tez2 further pointed out how cocaine will be the preferred narcotics product for all three Street Dealers on March 26, 2023. As a result, players should maximize cocaine production in their MC businesses and generate the best possible profit this Sunday.

Street Dealers were introduced to GTA Online back in February 2023. In general, it was a well-received addition to the game as it provided an alternative to the tiresome selling missions of drug businesses.

Acid Lab owners can benefit the most from selling to Street Dealers

Out of all four drugs that can be sold to Street Dealers, Acid sits at the top of this list, as it has the highest probability of being the preferred narcotic. Here are the percentage chances of a drug being the preferred item for a Street Dealer:

35% for Acid

30% for Weed

20% for Meth

15% for Cocaine

Based on Tez2's tweeted payout table, it was evident that players will be able to sell Acid for twice the usual amount more frequently than any other drug.

No new vehicle



2x GTA$ & RP

- First & Last Dose Missions

- G's Caches

- Stash Houses

- Trap Door Adv Mode



2x GTA$

- Taxi Work

- Street Dealers



2x Supplies

- Acid Lab Resupply Missions



1.5x Speed Boost for Acid production

#GTAOnline [Mar 23 - 30]No new vehicle2x GTA$ & RP- First & Last Dose Missions- G's Caches- Stash Houses- Trap Door Adv Mode2x GTA$- Taxi Work- Street Dealers2x Supplies- Acid Lab Resupply Missions1.5x Speed Boost for Acid production

To that end, Rockstar Games has doubled the supplies on Acid Lab Resupply missions along with a 1.5x boost to Acid's production rate for this event week. Additionally, there's also an option to manually boost the Acid production rate once per real-life day. With all of these changes, players will be able to produce Acid faster and earn a lot more money this week.

