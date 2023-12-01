Rockstar teases Vice City with the GTA 6 trailer announcement

Rockstar Games just announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the GTA 6 trailer will be released on December 5, 2023, at 9 AM ET. This studio posted an image with the Rockstar logo and trailer release date in its center. This picture's background features palm trees, which seems like an intentional reference to Vice City, and some fans have pointed that out.

While palm trees can allude to anything, the artwork seems to bear a style that Rockstar uses for Vice City. Below is a description of what Rockstar posted and why it might indeed hint towards GTA 6 being set in the aforementioned location.

GTA 6 trailer announcement hints at Vice City

As of this article, Rockstar's most recent post about the GTA 6 trailer shows a background featuring what appears to be an evening skyline. It depicts several palm trees, and the color scheme resembles the art style that Rockstar used for both GTA Vice City in 2002 and Vice City Stories in 2006.

The text in the image reveals that the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 will come out on December 5, 9 am ET (Eastern Time). Many X users immediately pointed out the seemingly obvious reference to Vice City.

Popular YouTuber Dolan Dark (@DolanDark), who is renowned for his meme-oriented videos, wrote:

"Vice City my beloved."

A user replied to this comment by mentioning Flash FM, the iconic radio station from Grand Theft Auto Vice City. Several insiders predicted that the setting for the upcoming game would be Vice City. The massive 2022 leaks that revealed the work-in-progress gameplay footage also seemingly revealed the same as the location for Grand Theft Auto 6.

Earlier this year, Rockstar had announced the upcoming game would get its first trailer in early December. As such, fans and internet sleuths started speculating about this title's release date almost immediately, with some users believing they'd found the date in the Italian version of this announcement.

However, Rockstar hasn't revealed anything about the setting or even the title of its upcoming game. Players can assume that this studio will reveal the name in the first trailer itself.

Recently, a popular insider predicted that this video would be launched on December 1 or 5. Now, with Rockstar's latest post, their prediction seems to have been proven true.

