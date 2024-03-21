Shawn Fonteno's GTA 5 RP server manager arrested for human trafficking: Report

A manager of Shawn Fonteno's GTA 5 RP server was taken into custody. On January 22, 2024, the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children task force arrested Zavian Leon Jones, a Twitch streamer who goes by the name "WaterHimself," on suspicion of human trafficking.

Ironically, the 23-year-old was known for roleplaying as a child named "JOJO" in multiple GTA 5 RP servers. Shawn Fonteno, the voice actor of Franklin in GTA 5, launched his own RP server around six months ago, and Jones was one of its managers.

Shawn Fonteno's GTA 5 RP server manager arrested on human trafficking charges

Shawn Fonteno's GTA 5 RP server, which goes by the name "Franklin's World," is a relatively new FiveM server that was launched in 2023. WaterHimself is still listed as a manager on the official website as of writing this article, though his Twitch channel has since been banned. After a multi-state investigation into child exploitation that started in Hopkinsville, Jones was taken into custody in Ossian, Indiana, on a Christian County warrant.

The streamer was reportedly accused of having inappropriate contact with a minor online. The arrest warrant listed four counts of procuring a minor by electronic means, use of a minor under 16 in a sexual performance, and human trafficking when the victim is under 12. According to reports, the alleged offenses happened between October 1 and November 7, 2023.

According to a report by WHVO Radio, a true bill was returned on his charges on March 15, 2024, which implies that the Grand Jury has heard sufficient evidence against Zavian Leon Jones. There has been no statement from Fonteno's GTA 5 RP server or himself regarding the issue. The server is open to all players, but you'll have to pay for an application to be whitelisted.

According to their official website, there's a standard whitelist application that "grants you permission to have a chance of getting in the server" and an instant whitelist that skips the application process entirely. The website also states that Shawn Fonteno has had permission from Rockstar to use the Franklin character from GTA 5 on the RP server.

