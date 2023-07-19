South Korean musician beatboxes GTA San Andreas theme in viral video

One South Korean musician by the stage name of Hiss recently saw an old video of him beatboxing the GTA San Andreas theme go viral on social media again. In it, he mimics six different layers of the main theme many gamers know and love. One was for its drums, three for harmony, another for bass, and the last was for that music's melody. It is worth noting that the original video was uploaded on April 20, 2022.

However, the clip would be reposted on the subreddit r/nextf*ckinglevel, getting thousands of upvotes. The OP of that thread would go on to delete it, but the evidence of it going viral still exists, as evident in the photo below.

How one GTA San Andreas theme video by a South Korean musician went viral

The video was viral on Reddit before the OP deleted it (Image via Reddit)

Published on July 18, this viral Reddit post's title was generic, with many Redditors mocking the OP for the words chosen here. The "Asian artist" was Choi Hyun-seo, better known as Hiss. He's a famous producer who has won several beatboxing tournaments throughout the years.

Although the post is now-deleted, curious fans seeking Choi's clip should know that the Redditor simply posted the original video of the GTA San Andreas theme remix in its full length. That footage can be seen in the next section of this article.

Original video

Hiss has beatboxed several times for video games before, with the popular GTA San Andreas theme being shown above. This 2022 TikTok clip has gone viral, with over 3.5 million likes at the time of writing. That means the video has even more views since not everybody clicks on the like button.

According to TikTok, this particular clip has 28.3 million views, far higher than the average for that channel. Many commenters have praised Hiss for his work, such as the post shown below.

An example of a popular comment praising the musician (Image via TikTok)

The GTA San Andreas theme beatbox is only about 45 seconds long, so viewers sadly can't hear the full version of GTA San Andreas' theme. Nonetheless, the content is professionally made and has gone viral on TikTok and Reddit before.

Hiss had over 3.5 million followers and 34 million likes on TikTok when this article came out. It is worth noting that this musician had also covered the Grand Theft Auto IV theme. However, that wasn't nearly as viral by comparison.

One can only hope Grand Theft Auto 6 will have a bopping tune for its theme song so talented musicians can cover that, too.