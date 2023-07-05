Top 5 secret locations in GTA 5 based on TikTok videos

Back when Grand Theft Auto (GTA) games did not feature an online mode, players used to spend hours discovering secret locations in each of them. Rockstar Games loaded their titles with tons of easter eggs and things to find that kept players busy for a long time. While Grand Theft Auto 5 does have a popular online mode, the developer still put in the effort to make its story mode interesting beyond the main campaign.

As players wait for the next release in the series, they can still keep engaged with discovering the locations on this list. That said, here is a ranked list of the top five secret locations in GTA 5 based on TikTok videos.

Secret room in San Andreas Avenue and four other top-secret locations in GTA 5 based on TikTok videos

5) Tunnels at Procopio Beach

Entrance to the tunnel system (Image via YouTube/TGG)

At the northernmost end of the map in GTA 5, players can gain entry into a long tunnel system which is, in fact, a great hiding spot. Interestingly, players can also find one of the many lost Action Figures here in the online mode, which is one of the few ways to make money in GTA Online without investment.

As it can get pretty dark inside, visiting this secret location during the day would be somewhat better. However, besides exploring the entirety of these tunnels, there isn't much else to do here.

4) Hidden interiors at LSIA

The Los Santos International Airport (LSIA) is where people enter and leave the city of Los Santos. While most players might feel that it is just a simple airport with a bunch of Hangars, it also features a building whose interiors are accessible. It is located at the edge of the game's map, behind the LSIA Hangars.

Since its location isn't explicitly marked on the map, the doors of this building might seem permanently locked. However, they can be opened by walking right through them. There might even be two NPCs sitting inside, next to two vending machines.

Interestingly, this secret location can also be visited via a hatch on its roof. Oddly enough, not having many accessible interiors is a major complaint with the game, which fans are hoping to be fixed in Grand Theft Auto 6.

3) Secret room on San Andreas Avenue

Get into the room via this window (Image via YouTube/TGG)

Another accessible interior in Grand Theft Auto 5 that many players don't know about is a secret room on San Andreas Avenue. It is part of an abandoned and dilapidated building that can either be accessed by climbing the pipeline running parallel to its window or somehow via its roof.

While it is completely empty, it acts as another great hiding spot. Additionally, players can go out on the balcony through one of the open windows and use the ladder there to get on top of the building.

2) Abandoned mine in Blaine County

This secret location in GTA 5 is somewhere in the wilderness of Blaine County's hills, close to Galileo Road. The entrance to this abandoned mine is barred. However, it can be blown open with the help of explosives or weapons like the Minigun.

Once that is done, players are free to explore its entirety. This abandoned mine goes surprisingly deep and almost seems endless. It is also quite difficult to explore due to the pitch-black darkness inside, which remains unaffected regardless of being visited during the day or at night.

1) Secret shrine in Chilliad Mountain State Wilderness

The Shrine in GTA 5 (Image via YouTube/TGG)

At some distance from the Lumber Yard in Chilliad Mountain State Wilderness is an eerie shrine in GTA 5. It is engraved right into one of the cliff faces. Although there are a few roads close by, it is still quite difficult to access.

There are a few phrases written on its walls in yellow and red paint that read "Give Thanks," "See the eye," and "Praise Him." However, Rockstar Games hasn't revealed who they are referring to yet. Furthermore, a campfire is also lit at this secret location which adds to the ominous vibe of the shrine.

