Take-Two CEO reportedly claims not to hear any "worries" about GTA 6

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of GTA 6 developer, Rockstar Games, held an earnings call on February 6, 2025. During the event, it was revealed that the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto sequel is still on course for its currently proposed release window for later this year. In a recent interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Take-Two's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, was asked about the same. He was also asked if there was any gossip or misconceptions that he wanted to put an end to.

The CEO responded to the question by reportedly stating that he hadn't heard any sort of gossip or worries, but a lot of enthusiasm instead. As per the report, Zelnick further stated that they (presumably, Take-Two,) never claimed success before having it:

"I haven't heard any sort of gossip or worries, I think to the contrary, I've heard a lot of enthusiasm and as I like to say, we never claim success before we have it. We all run scared, as an organization we just do. We're looking over our shoulders at our competition. They're not asleep, they're not waiting for us to do something."

GTA 6 developer's parent company CEO reportedly states they have a mission to create the best entertainment properties on earth

As per the report, Strauss Zelnick went on to say that their mission was to create the best entertainment properties on earth, which they took very seriously. He then added that Rockstar Games embodied that mission.

The revelation of GTA 6 still being on track for its Fall 2025 release window at Take-Two's latest earnings call (as of this writing) has been one of the biggest talking points in the gaming world of late.

However, sales-related details of some other Rockstar titles besides GTA 6 were also revealed at this event. For instance, it was revealed that GTA 5 sales have surpassed 210 million units and that the Grand Theft Auto series collectively has sold-in more than 440 million units until now.

Additionally, Red Dead Redemption 2, released by Rockstar on Last-Gen consoles in 2018, and then in 2019 on PC, has sold over 70 million units so far, which is another very impressive feat.

