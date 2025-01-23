Take-Two Interactive takes down GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition mod video

GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition is an upcoming mod by a group of modders known as Revolution Team. It ports Grand Theft Auto Vice City's map, story missions, and a lot of other content over to Grand Theft Auto 4's RAGE engine. While the mod is currently unreleased (scheduled to launch on January 25, 2025), Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, has seemingly taken down all of its trailers and gameplay videos from YouTube.

In fact, even Revolution Team's YouTube channel stands terminated as of this writing. As per the notification on the platform, the channel has been terminated due to multiple third-party copyright infringement claims.

Take-Two Interactive takes down upcoming GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition mod videos from YouTube

There was quite a bit of excitement around the GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition mod. However, some fans were also concerned. This is because, recently, the GTA 5 Liberty City Preservation Project mod that brought Grand Theft Auto 4's map over to its successor was taken down by its creators following a conversation with Rockstar Games.

The GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition mod itself is unreleased as of this writing, and is supposed to come out in the next few days.

As mentioned, the mod ports Grand Theft Auto Vice City's content over to Grand Theft Auto 4's RAGE engine. This included the map, cars, characters, NPCs, all story missions, as well as some additional side quests. This would have allowed players to experience Rockstar's classic 2002 release in a brand new way, as RAGE engine's physics and animations are much more advanced as comparted to the title's original engine.

All of these things made it one of the most ambitious Grand Theft Auto mods ever. Furthermore, as per an FAQ video uploaded by Revolution Team on YouTube (which has also been taken down), it is supposed to be free of cost.

That being said, it now remains to be seen whether Revolution Team proceeds with its planned launch on January 25. The mod creators seemingly haven't put out any statements on the matter yet.

