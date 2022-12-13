"Thank god": Fans react to ray-traced reflections finally being added to GTA Online with the winter update

GTA Online's Winter DLC has launched and with the update comes a ton of new features, vehicles, visual updates, and missions. Rockstar Games teased the final DLC of 2022, with a couple of newsletters including various details about what to expect.

Now that players have started updating the game, there are reactions being posted online with a majority of players impressed by the visual upgrades. One user, Andy Dylan, has tweeted, "Thank god."

GTA Online's DLC Los Santos Drug Wars is here and brings ray-traced shadows and reflections

Ben @videotech_ RT appiles to all windows!

The GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update arrived today (December 13), just as Rockstar Games had mentioned, and fans are downloading it already.

The update has arrived on PCs and next-gen consoles, as well as old-gen consoles, with slightly varying download sizes on each platform. The Los Santos Drug Wars DLC has brought with it six missions as well, along with a new taxi business and several new vehicles.

Rockstar Games Newswire had earlier described the multi-part DLC update as follows:

“Los Santos Drug Wars contains a range of wild side effects, including a new business enterprise to operate, new vehicles and missions, and experiential upgrades.”

Fans' reactions to the GTA Online winter DLC's visual upgrades

Fans have already started downloading the update and are noticing the enhanced visual upgrades, which are majorly seen on the new-gen consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Here are some of the fans' reactions:

Ben @videotech_ The chrome paint job has RT reflections, it looks awesome!

NestorSite @NestorSite @skynexito



NestorSite @NestorSite @skynexito @GTAHouse_ES No es el mejor ray tracing del mundo, es verdad xD Bastante meh en mi opinión. Pero bueno, algo es algo... Lo increíble es que no esté en PCFotos: @videotech_

Ben @videotech_ Helicopters will reflect on Skyscrapers with RT Mode!

Ben @videotech_ Preview of the new ray traced reflections

Ben @videotech_ For those asking, car mirrors don't have RT reflections. Rockstar would have to modify the mirror normals for it which would make the update massive and would be very time consuming.



Perhaps PC modders can add sort it when it releases for PC.

KYLE™ッ @itsKapoow @videotech_ Looks alright, doesnt really blow me away though

Other new features from the Winter DLC

Tez2 @TezFunz2



First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe

First Dose 2 - Designated Driver

First Dose 3 - Fatal Incursion

First Dose 4 - Uncontrolled Substance

First Dose 5 - Make War not Love

First Dose 6 - Off the Rails



socialclub.rockstargames.com/job/gtav/t8ZQu…



#GTAOnline Six New First Dose Story-Driven MissionsFirst Dose 1 - Welcome to the TroupeFirst Dose 2 - Designated DriverFirst Dose 3 - Fatal IncursionFirst Dose 4 - Uncontrolled SubstanceFirst Dose 5 - Make War not LoveFirst Dose 6 - Off the Rails

One of the major updates to the game has come in the shape of six new missions being added to the game. The missions were introduced by Rockstar Games with the following description:

"Hey, Ron here. I'm heading up to Liquor Ace. There's some kinda new crew in town. Could be trouble. I'm not saying I need your back up or anything, but... I kinda need your backup. See you up there?"

There are a ton of other new features as well that have surfaced with the DLC. A new taxi business has also been launched in GTA Online for players to earn additional income.

Tez2 @TezFunz2



LET'S GOOOOO

#GTAOnline "The Downtown Cab Co. is now open for business. Begin Taxi Work from here to earn additional income. Successfully completing multiple fares without a break will increase the rewards."LET'S GOOOOO

Apart from this, there are a ton of new vehicles that are now made available for players to purchase, as shown in the tweet below:

The update also brings a brand-new garage with multi-story parking that can contain around 50 vehicles. The new garage was already leaked online and now the pricing has been made clear for players who wish to purchase it.

Tez2 @TezFunz2

#GTAOnline twitter.com/TezFunz2/statu… Tez2 @TezFunz2



Multi-story garage costs $2,740,000

Gamers looking to get their hands on the new DLC can check on their respective platforms for an update. Once an update surfaces, players can download it to experience the new features.

