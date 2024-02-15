"They're scared of GTA 6": Fans anticipate Grand Theft Auto 6 release by May 2025 after a recent report on Sony

While Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6’s release date is still a mystery for many, Sony Interactive Entertainment has recently revealed that it would not release "any new major existing franchise titles" before March 31, 2025. The news was covered by Gematsu (X/@gematsu), a popular video game media outlet. Quoting the X thread, a user named Mutasim - Marcus shill (X/@mutasimfadalla) commented:

“They're scared of GTA 6”

Rockstar Games is rumored to release its next big project in the first half of 2025. As a result, fans believe other gaming studios are postponing their projects so that they don’t go unnoticed due to Grand Theft Auto 6’s popularity.

GTA 6 fans react to Sony’s recent report of delaying its upcoming releases

According to Gematsu’s report, Hiroki Totoki, the President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer of Sony Group, stated the following regarding their plans for the fiscal year 2025:

“...while major projects are currently under development, we do not plan to release any new major existing franchise titles next fiscal year like God of War Ragnarok and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.”

It is worth noting that the GTA 6 release date is also rumored to be within this period, most notably between January 2025 and April 2025. This led fans to believe Sony was worried that Grand Theft Auto 6 would sweep the limelight during that period.

A user named Kai - The Demon Hunter (X/@4lmightykai) commented that any project that clashes with Grand Theft Auto 6’s release will have a hard time getting the attention of gamers.

Another user, Catto (X/@rdocatto), stated that while companies can release their upcoming projects in 2025, they should maintain enough gap with Rockstar Games’ release schedule.

However, a user named TheClintyyy (X/@ObamaBiden10) discarded Mutasim - Marcus shill’s statement.

In response, Chiley (X/@SecretChiley) stated that every gaming studio is taking note of the Grand Theft Auto 6 release window.

While fans are hoping Rockstar Games will release the highly anticipated game as soon as possible, Take-Two Interactive, its parent company, has shared no solid release dates yet. The official statement regarding the release date is “Calender 2025.”

Nonetheless, fans are optimistic that the upcoming GTA 6 trailer 2 will have some good news.

