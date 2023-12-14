Tim Pool refuses to play as female protagonist in GTA 6, continuing the transgender debate

The GTA 6 trailer has been a hot topic ever since it rolled out on December 5, 2023. While most fans have praised the graphics and textures, some have criticized one of the game's protagonists, Lucia. Soon after the trailer was released, there were rumors within the gaming community that Lucia might be transgender. Now, this has the internet divided as some believe that this could turn out to be true.

In a recent video, political commentator and podcast host Tim Pool said that he would not play GTA 6 if it had a female protagonist. This has once again triggered many to believe that his comment makes no sense and stems from hatred. In the clip shared by @PimToolNews on X (formerly Twitter), he said:

"When I play GTA, running around punching and shooting people and stealing cars, personally, I don't wanna play a female character. It's kinda weird in my mind."

Players have called him out on his comment, saying that it is misogynistic and that Grand Theft Auto is a fictional video game. Meanwhile, this has brought up the "Lucia is a transgender" debate.

Tim Pool's comment about a female GTA 6 protagonist sparks hilarious reactions from fans

In a video on YouTube, Tim Pool talks about rumors of Lucia being transgender and how Rockstar Games might go "woke" and add political agendas in the upcoming title. He further mentions how it will not work out well for the studio as the community will discard the game if it tries too hard to push these agendas onto the players.

However, many seem offended by his statement about a female protagonist not being a good fit for the game. He said a man won't get hurt after being punched by a woman, so it doesn't sit right to have a woman as the main character of a video game that focuses on violence.

His comment sparked a chain of hilarious reactions from the Grand Theft Auto community. Here are some of them:

Tim Pool isn't the only individual who has an issue with the GTA 6 trailer. Several others, such as Andrew Tate, have expressed their displeasure with the studio's decision to use a female protagonist and the rumors about her being transgender.

While there has been a lot of chatter on this topic, Rockstar Games has not confirmed anything at the moment. The GTA 6 trailer only revealed a few details about the protagonists and the city. Thus, players will need to wait for the second trailer or an official announcement before drawing any conclusions.

