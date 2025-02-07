TNA world champion has a message for GTA 6's developer

TNA world champion Joe Hendry has sent a message to GTA 6 developer Rockstar Games. On February 7, 2025, the wrestler and musician shared a post on X, offering his song for the American gaming studio's projects and requesting the necessary paperwork.

As Rockstar Games continues to work on Grand Theft Auto 6, many notable figures have expressed their interest in being a part of the project. However, the studio remains tight-lipped about any potential partnerships.

Professional wrestler Joe Hendry offers collaboration proposal to GTA 6 developer

Joe Hendry has released three songs to date:

I Believe In Joe Hendry

Put On Some Clothes

Wave Your Hands

While he did not specify which song he was offering up to Rockstar Games, I Believe In Joe Hendry, released in 2019, is his most well-known track.

Rockstar Games is known for featuring some of the best tracks on GTA's radio stations. Both fans and music artists appreciate the developer's song selections. So far, only one track is likely to be part of Grand Theft Auto 6. The first GTA 6 trailer featured Tom Petty's Love Is a Long Road, and fans went gaga over it.

In addition to Joe Hendry's offer, singer and rapper T-Pain has declared that he is involved in the upcoming game. However, Rockstar Games has not yet addressed either claim.

Nonetheless, Grand Theft Auto fans are eagerly anticipating the new title in the series. Take-Two Interactive recently confirmed that the GTA 6 release is still on track for Fall 2025. The company shared numerous details about the franchise during their Q3 Earnings Call Meeting on February 6, 2025, including:

Grand Theft Auto 6 release window continues to be Fall 2025.

GTA 6 trailer 1 gained over 93 million views within a day.

GTA 5 sold over 210 million units.

The entire Grand Theft Auto series sold over 440 million copies.

It is worth noting that GTA 5 sales continue to rise even 11 years after its initial release.

