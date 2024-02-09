Ubisoft's CEO sees GTA 6 launch as a positive for the company: Report

Ubisoft CEO, Yves Guillemot, has allegedly termed GTA 6's launch as a positive for his company. The news stems from Ubisoft's recent earnings call, held on February 8, 2024, wherein Guillemot reportedly suggested that the upcoming Rockstar Games title's release could help other titles (seemingly from other developers) to sell as well. That said, an exact release date for the anticipated game is yet to be announced.

Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company, held its latest earnings call on February 9, 2024, and although Grand Theft Auto 6 was mentioned, no specific details regarding its launch were revealed at the event.

Ubisoft CEO reportedly believes GTA 6 launch could also help other games sell well

Ubisoft CEO, Yves Guillemot, has surprised many in the gaming community by reportedly calling the GTA 6 release a positive for his company. According to the CEO's reported statements, he seemingly believes that the next Rockstar Games title's release could bring a lot of attention to the gaming industry, essentially, highlighting other developers' games (including Ubisoft) in the process as well.

While that remains to be seen, Grand Theft Auto 6's debut trailer alone took social media by storm. Many popular personalities, typically not related to gaming, were seen talking about it, and even Hyundai Motorsport went out of its way to recreate the video in its own style.

Hence, Ubisoft CEO's reported assumptions can be considered accurate to some extent. That said, Grand Theft Auto 6 is still quite a while away, as it is slated to come out in 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Many expected Take-Two Interactive to reveal more about its exact release date at its latest earnings call, which took place earlier today, February 9, 2024, but nothing of that sort was announced.

That said, the company did reveal that GTA 5 had over 195 million copies, which is quite an achievement, even for the likes of Grand Theft Auto.

As far as its sequel is concerned, fans will have to wait for official information from Rockstar or Take-Two. While GTA 6 trailer 2 is expected to come out later this year, based on the studio's previous trailer release trends, that cannot be confirmed.

