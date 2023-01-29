Update: GTA Online still unsafe for PC players due to dangerous exploits by hackers

Although Rockstar Games has announced that they're aware of the recent exploits, nothing has changed for GTA Online on PC just yet. Dangerous mod menus (sometimes called hacks by casuals) are still an issue. It's not as if this problem is new, either.

The PC version of GTA Online has been plagued by rampant modding for several years now. Back in 2022, there were spam invites and even some tools that allowed players to kick others instantly. The issue in 2023 is that some accounts have become corrupted due to the latest developments.

GTA Online's PC version is still in a sorry state due to various exploits

Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3 Rockstar has officially addressed the dangerous GTA Online exploit and says they aim to resolve it in an upcoming title update



Common issues that gamers still have with GTA Online on PC include:

The new exploit that corrupts a player's account

Non-existent anti-cheat engine against basic mod menus

Updates are still released for the PC port, even though accounts are still at risk

Everybody's IP addresses are shared in the lobby

New dangerous hacks seem to be popping up every month

A typical recommendation given to players on this platform is to stay away from the game until the issue resolves. Unfortunately, that advice isn't useful for people who genuinely want to play GTA Online on their computers.

It's not as if the console ports of the game are a dumpster fire, either. The problems listed above primarily apply to the PC port.

Rockstar Games is aware of the issue

Rockstar Support @RockstarSupport



Rockstar Support posted this tweet back on January 23, 2023. Several days have gone by without a major "security-related Title Update." No timeframe has been given, either. Thus, GTA Online players can only wait and try to apply various methods to fix or prevent their account from being corrupted, such as:

Using 3rd party tools like Guardian

Stick to Solo or Invite Only Sessions

Deleting the Rockstar Games folder from your Documents

Avoid playing the game altogether

Players who have suffered from the recent exploits can contact Rockstar Support for some potential fixes. It may take a while, but that's a person's best bet for solving an issue when the other fan-suggested ones fail.

It's better to be safe than sorry

Mod Menus will likely implement more dangerous exploits in the future. Unless Rockstar Games does some serious overhaul to enhance the PC port's security, hacks like the one shown above will continue to be released. At the very least, Rockstar could patch some vulnerabilities in the long-awaited "security-related Title Update."

In the meantime, new weekly updates will continue to happen. One notable example was the release of the Issi Rally, a limited-time vehicle that will no longer be purchasable after February 1, 2023.

伊藤鉄道/ItoKingdom @ItoKingdom



They also no longer offers any login bonuses so you must do some tedious requirements to get free stuff.



Once again, their PR has ZERO cares for PC players.

Many gamers are unhappy about the recent problems plaguing the PC port of GTA Online. Despite the vocal fanbase's outcries, the Steamcharts show that more gamers are playing Grand Theft Auto V on Steam than ever. Keep in mind that GTA Online is played through Grand Theft Auto V, so their numbers are always together.

That's it for the current rundown of news regarding this exploit. This exploit is a low point for this port, so it will be interesting to see how Rockstar Games plans to fix it.

