When is GTA 5 leaving Xbox Game Pass: Everything you need to know

GTA 5 is being pulled out of the Xbox Game Pass after being available for around six months. This is the third time that Rockstar's iconic open-world game was added to Microsoft's subscription service, and it's about to go away soon. There's still some time left to start a new campaign right now, and those who have unfinished business in the game should look to wrap things up as soon as possible.

As revealed by Xbox, Grand Theft Auto 5 is among the list of titles leaving the Xbox Game Pass this January. Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden are two more notable titles on the list. Here's everything Grand Theft Auto fans need to know about GTA 5's departure from Xbox Game Pass on January 2024, including the last date of availability.

GTA 5 leaving Xbox Game Pass in January 2024

As shown in the above post on X by Idle Sloth (@IdleSloth84_), GTA 5 is one of several games that will disappear from the Xbox Game Pass on January 15, 2024. This means that Xbox Game Pass subscribers have a little more than a week to play the game right now. The other games leaving alongside GTA 5 are:

Persona 3 Portable

Persona 4 Golden

Garden Story

MotoGP 22

It should be noted that the Xbox Game Pass included two versions of Grand Theft Auto 5 — the Enhanced Edition for Xbox One as well as the Expanded and Enhanced Edition for Xbox Series X|S. However, this is also the only game on the list that's not available on the PC Game Pass.

Grand Theft Auto 5 on Xbox Game Pass also includes Grand Theft Auto Online, the massively multiplayer counterpart of the game. Rockstar recently added the Chop Shop DLC for GTA Online, which added tons of new content to the game, including new cars, missions, and a new property.

Fans can still play the game and access all this content right now. They will also get two more weekly updates on January 4 and January 11, 2024. As such, players who want to try out the new Salvage Yard Robberies can still do so.

Some information about Grand Theft Auto 5 and its online mode

GTA 5 is the latest entry in the Grand Theft Auto series, which was first released in 2013 for Xbox 360. It was then rereleased as the Enhanced Edition in 2014 for Xbox One and again as the Expanded and Enhanced Edition in 2022 for the Xbox Series X|S.

It's an open-world action game that follows the story of three playable protagonists — Michael, Franklin, and Trevor — as they pull off multiple heists together. Players can freely explore San Andreas, a fictional state based on Southern California. Meanwhile, most of the game takes place in Los Santos, a city modeled after Los Angeles.

On the other hand, GTA Online is the multiplayer variant of the game based on the same map, which receives frequent updates and has more content. It continues alongside the Story Mode and features a customizable protagonist who can purchase and upgrade several properties to run illicit businesses.

