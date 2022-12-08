Who is Ron from GTA Online? Rockstar announces character’s return with Los Santos Drug Wars DLC

Rockstar Games has confirmed that Ron Jakowski will be returning in GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. He hasn't been relevant to the game since the Smuggler's Run update back in 2017, so some gamers might need a refresher on who he is.

Ron Jakowski was originally a supporting character to Trevor Philips in Grand Theft Auto V as a part of Trevor Philips Enterprises. He then shows up in Series A Funding to help his old friend and then has a more pivotal role in Smuggler's Run, where he runs the Hangar alongside the GTA Online protagonist.

Rockstar Games announces Ron's return in GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars DLC

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars injects a new psychoactive strain of chaos into GTA Online on December 13.Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: rsg.ms/d5553af Los Santos Drug Wars injects a new psychoactive strain of chaos into GTA Online on December 13.Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: rsg.ms/d5553af https://t.co/QZpdb7Xb5I

The relevant passage from the above Newswire article states:

"Head straight to Blaine County and join up with old pal Nervous Ron and a new band of out-of-state misfits on a mission to put their stamp on the Los Santos psychedelics trade."

Trevor Philips usually called this character "Nervous Ron," so it's pretty obvious who this old pal is. More importantly, the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC will feature Ron Jakowski as an ally to the GTA Online Protagonist, although his full role has yet to be disclosed.

It's currently known that this character will align himself with the protagonist and some new, presently unnamed characters in this drug trade. On a related note, players will have to fight against "wealthy hippies and trigger-happy bikers" in this update.

Ron's previous main roles in GTA Online

He also gives players some Contact Missions (Image via Rockstar Games)

His most important role in this game prior to the Los Santos Drug War DLC was as a smuggler who worked alongside the protagonist in their Hangar business. Ron got a 3% cut on all their Sell Missions, but he is otherwise not too important here.

He is also one of the hosts for Blaine County Radio.

Los Santos Drug Wars DLC information

Official artwork for the new update (Image via Rockstar Games)

This new update will launch on December 13, 2022, and it will feature several popular suggestions based on fan feedback, such as:

Being allowed to hide unnecessary contacts in your phone

Being able to do Agatha's Casino Story Missions solo

Newly bought vehicles arrive at garages faster than before

Players can also expect to get a free Declasse Tahoma Coupe for a limited time. Rockstar Games also states that the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC will be an expansive two-part story update.

This patch will be available on the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes