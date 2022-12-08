GTA Online Feedback: How to submit it for Rockstar Games to consider in future updates

Rockstar Games wants your feedback on the game for future GTA Online updates. If you don't know how to submit your suggestions to them, this guide will help you out. The only requirement is that you must sign in to the official Rockstar Games website with your Social Club account.

Here is a link to the official GTA Online website since this article focuses heavily on it:

Otherwise, the rest of the process is quite simple. This guide will guide you through the steps in case you need further assistance.

How to submit Feedback to Rockstar Games for GTA Online

You will see a screen similar to this page (Image via Rockstar Games)

In a recent Newswire article about the Winter DLC update, Rockstar Games stated:

"...part of our continued commitment to make improvements based largely on player feedback, this December's GTA Online update will add a wide range of new improvements to Freemode and beyond, many of which were submitted directly by players via the GTA Online feedback website."

Thus, your suggestions do matter for future updates. Go to the aforementioned website to submit something on either:

Bug or other technical issues

Suggestions

This article will focus on the second category, so you can click on its associated box to see something similar to the following screen.

Choose any of these categories (Image via Rockstar Games)

You will get the following categories to choose from:

Gameplay

Vehicles

Character clothing & customization

Properties

Weapons

Job Creator

Rockstar Editor & Snapmatic

In-game events, bonuses & discounts

Menus & UI

GTA$ & Rank Progression

GTA+ Membership

Pick whichever one is closest to your suggestion. Based on the one you choose, you will start to see more categories. Continue to pick the relevant boxes until you get to a text box where you can manually enter whatever it is you want in the game.

Enter your feedback and submit (Image via Rockstar Games)

Click on the text box that reads "Enter your feedback here" and start typing your suggestions there. There is no word limit, so feel free to be as detailed as you'd like before you click on the red button that states "SUBMIT."

Once you're done, you will see a message saying:

"Thank you, your feedback has been received."

You can then opt to send in more suggestions in other categories or leave the website altogether.

Quick reminder about suggestions

The Winter DLC of 2022 has some popular things fans have asked for (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games is not obligated to implement everything you submit on that website. If it's good and many players also have similar suggestions, then there's a solid chance that it will happen. Otherwise, you have to be realistic about the fact that bad or unpopular suggestions might not be considered.

The past few major updates for GTA Online have included some popular features that fans have wanted for a while now, which is only possible if you submit some feedback to Rockstar Games.

After all, it's a lot better to try asking for what you want rather than complaining about it online.

