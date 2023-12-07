xQc offers Rockstar $1,000,000 to let him play GTA 6 early

The GTA 6 trailer has been a massive success and has drawn the attention of the whole gaming community. Most people cannot wait for the title to roll out in 2025, and it looks like Felix "xQc" is one of them. The streamer has offered to pay $1 million to Rockstar Games to get Grand Theft Auto 6 earlier than others. This has sparked a lot of buzz on the internet, where people are both praising his enthusiasm and making fun of the situation.

In a recent broadcast, the popular streamer talked about his intentions regarding the highly anticipated video game. He said:

“Bro, I’d probably pay like a mil to get it a day early. I’d give a mil. Boom. Straight up. Buy that s**t.”

When asked about the upcoming title and how Rockstar plans to release it in 2025, he stated that he wouldn't mind giving the studio the money to let him play the game early. This is a good sum, and xQc's recent deal with Kick reportedly paid him around $100 million.

xQc wants to get his hands early on GTA 6

In one of his streams, a user asked xQc about the GTA 6 trailer and he replied that it is extremely good and that he's willing to pay $1,000,000 to Rockstar if it allows him to get his hands on the game earlier than everybody.

An X user who goes by @iqkey shared a clip of the streamer showing his feelings for the upcoming title. However, this clip received mixed reactions as most people started making fun of his statement. Even Ned Luke, the voice actor of Michael De Santa from GTA 5, chipped in and shared his views. He said:

"Tell that dumb**s to put the Million in my account...I'll get the game for him a day early...Promise. Non-refundable direct deposit required."

GTA 5 Michael De Santa VA Ned Luke's response to xQc's statement (Image via X/ned_luke)

Others also jumped the wagon and are sharing hilarious memes about how Rockstar will make more money within seconds of GTA 6's release. These are some of the most hilarious replies:

Others are also saying that it will be a complete waste because someone might leak the game earlier than planned. This mainly stems from the fact that the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer got leaked.

Apart from all the fun, most people are curious about GTA 6's pricing and when Rockstar Games will begin the pre-orders.

