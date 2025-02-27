"Next tweet GTA 6 or you lose your most loyal fan": Fans grow impatient as Rockstar Games stays silent on Grand Theft Auto 6

Fans are desperately waiting for more information on GTA 6, but Rockstar Games continues to be silent on the topic. While a trailer has been released, it came out fourteen months ago as of this article, i.e., December 2023. Notably, Rockstar made a social media post today, February 27, 2025 (on X), but it wasn't what most fans wanted. This post was about the latest GTA Online weekly update.

Reacting to the tweet, a fan, @InstaAETweets, urged Rockstar to have the next tweet be about Grand Theft Auto 6, or they would lose their most loyal fan.

"next tweet gta 6 or you lose your most loyal fan (me)"

Few replied to this tweet in agreement, albeit seemingly on a lighter note.

Fans react to Rockstar Games' latest social media post 1/4 (Images via X)

X user @loyal2Rockstar expressed their disappointment by stating how Rockstar was testing their patience.

Fans react to Rockstar Games' latest social media post 2/4 (Images via X)

One fan, @NiytRx tweeted a meme that showed Lucia, Grand Theft Auto 6's protagonist, had grown old while waiting for its next trailer.

Another fan, @AliiDesiderooo, tweeted a different iteration of this meme that, instead of Lucia, featured Rockstar Games' co-founder and current president, Sam Houser.

Fans react to Rockstar Games' latest social media post 3/4 (Image via X)

Here are some more reactions from GTA 6 fans on the latest GTA Online weekly update post:

Fans react to Rockstar Games' latest social media post 4/4 (Image via X)

Although Rockstar has remained silent on its upcoming release ever since dropping its first trailer, its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has at least announced that GTA 6 is scheduled to release in fall 2025.

New GTA Online weekly update post by Rockstar disappoints GTA 6 fans

The latest GTA Online weekly update has introduced bonus rewards on Bunker sell missions and discounts on several vehicles. This is one of the best businesses in the game, but many fans don't seem to be that interested anymore and want the developer to reveal more about Grand Theft Auto 6 instead.

As mentioned, its first trailer came out all the way back in December 2023. Since then, there has been nothing but silence. The gap is longer than it has ever been between multiple trailers or even screenshots of any Rockstar title, which should explain why some fans are growing impatient now.

Nevertheless, since Grand Theft Auto 6 is supposed to drop later this year (on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles), some sort of news is expected to arrive in the near future.

