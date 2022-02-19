Ocelot Penetrator in GTA Online: Stats, cost, how to get and more

This week's GTA Online podium vehicle at the Diamond Casino & Resort is none other than the Ocelot Penetrator. This is not the first game in the series that the car has appeared in. It was initially seen in the first GTA game in 1997.

Most fans may not remember or recognize this vehicle from the first GTA game. They will be more familiar with the 3D 2-door sports car seen in GTA Online, added to the Import/Export update. This article hopes to inform players of the Ocelot Penetrator in GTA Online.

GTA Online players are big fans of all Ocelot vehicles

Ocelot is a British car manufacturer in the HD universe that models many of its cars on Jaguar vehicles from the real world. Even the name and logo, like Jaguar, are inspired by felines. It was one of 11 cars added to GTA Online from the original 2D game, which started the Rockstar series.

Ocelot is also well-known for producing some of the best supercars in the game, from unique Lotus-style race cars like the Ocelot Locust to the fastest supercar, the Ocelot Pariah. The Penetrator will cost players a modest $880,000 from the Legendary Motorsports website. This is a very reasonable price for such a fast supercar.

The supercar is inspired by the real-life track-tuned version of the Jaguar XJ220. It is powered by a V12 engine coupled with a 5-speed gearbox and all-wheel-drive layout.

With a top speed of almost 200km/h, it is one of the fastest performing supercars in the game. This makes the Penetrator perfect for races with its fantastic acceleration and all-around handling.

Customizing the Ocelot Penetrator

By taking the Ocelot Penetrator to Los Santos Customs, gamers can spend a further few hundred thousand dollars to make their performance well above average.

By fine-tuning the engine and adding a few more racecar features to this 90s-style sports car, players will have a very competitive new vehicle as part of their collection.

Overall, the Penetrator is a very impressive and worthwhile vehicle that gamers should certainly try and win from the lucky wheel at the casino this week before it's too late.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha