Old GTA Trilogy code shows a never-before-seen cut mission from GTA San Andreas

One of the best parts of GTA Trilogy's release upon launch was the discovery of old never-before-seen code related to GTA San Andreas. The original game was a masterpiece for many gamers, so seeing something new after well over a decade was unexpected.

Chopper Overhead was the name of a cut mission recently documented on Vadim M's YouTube channel. The old GTA Trilogy code contained several lines of unused text related to it, which is enough to get people to speculate on what the cut mission would've been like if it remained in the game.

GTA Trilogy code reveals details about GTA San Andreas's cut mission

The above embed is the aforementioned video by Vadim M. It's nearly 20 minutes long and is full of many interesting details. However, this article will summarize the important parts for the reader's convenience.

Note: The gameplay shown in the video is a recreation via a GTA San Andreas mod and isn't from the leaked code per se. This is done solely for visualization purposes.

The mission essentially involved Officer Tenpenny telling CJ to get rid of a body via Tenpenny's car and make sure that the police didn't see him do it. There is a chopper chasing the player, which is the main obstacle to avoid in this cut mission.

Interestingly, the leaked code suggests that it was Officer Hernandez's body that CJ had to hide.

Leaked strings from this cut GTA San Andreas mission

Officer Tenpenny would've given CJ this cut mission (Image via The Ladslade)

All of Vadim M's earlier videos were based on a few dozen lines of text found in the GTA Trilogy. Here are some of the interesting parts of the old dialog Officer Tenpenny would've said at some point in the cut GTA San Andreas content:

"We gotta get rid of the body. Take the car and head for the motel!"

"Cop radio's confirmed my car is hot! Avoid any roadblocks!"

"Good! Head out to the aircraft graveyard. I think Hernandez was an enthusiast!"

"Listen up! A Chopper is on the prowl! Shake him off if you hear 'im!"

"He's on your tail! If he gets a good look at your plates, we got a situation!"

"The chopper is bugging out to refuel! We got time to dig that hole!"

"Now you've done it! Every *car vaguely matching Tenpenny's* will be stopped!"

Not every piece of text from Chopper Overhead was just dialog from Officer Tenpenny. There was also some text talking about CJ going to a motel to take something and then going somewhere to dig some holes. Interestingly, one line of the GTA Trilogy code stated:

"Follow the onscreen prompts! Keep up a steady rhythm! There ain't no going back now!"

Not to mention, there were some other lines discovered from the GTA Trilogy stating stuff like "Excellent!" and "Too Slow!" There are also plenty of strings related to failing the mission. Most notably, the following text would've likely occurred if the player had destroyed the car, stating:

"The car's wrecked and Hernandez is still inside! Great job, dumb*ss!"

This is how Officer Tenpenny gets rid of Hernandez in the final game (Image via Rockstar Games)

Chopper Overhead never made it to the final version of GTA San Andreas in any capacity. Most gamers never knew that the content was cut until the GTA Trilogy blunder included several lines of dialog that were never seen before.

