Oppressor Mk 2 vs Toreador: Which weaponized GTA Online vehicle is the better purchase?

GTA Online is a bizarre semi-futuristic playground with a plethora of weaponized vehicles. Oppressor Mk 2 and Toreador are two vehicles that are a threat to each another.

When it comes to buying a vehicle in GTA Online, there are multiple aspects upon which it is judged. An armored sports car like the armored Kuruma is an excellent choice for some fast-paced action. When competing in a race, players need something fast and responsive as opposed to weapons and armor.

Then there are vehicles that have become renowned for specific purposes. Oppressor Mk 2 enjoys negative publicity because of its association with griefing in GTA Online. On the other hand, the Toreador is often praised for its effectiveness against the former.

Both of these are expensive vehicles, and players need to make an informed decision when buying one.

GTA Online: Should players choose The Toreador or the Oppressor Mk 2?

The Toreador is a submersible car, while the Oppressor Mk 2 is a hoverbike. Yet, the two are often compared for their similar capabilities. When it comes to offense, the Toreador boasts machine guns, missiles with unlimited ammo and torpedoes.

The Oppressor Mk 2, on the other hand, has options between normal and explosive machine guns. Although its rocket launchers have the best target-locking system, they are only limited to 20 missiles.

The Oppressor Mk 2, being a hoverbike, has an inferior defense compared to the Toreador. However, it makes up for this with countermeasures like chaff, flares and smoke.

While the Oppressor Mk 2 has the ability to fly, the Toreador can swim underwater. This gives the latter a stealth advantage over the former, which is easily visible during the daytime.

A major reason why the Oppressor Mk 2 is hated is because of its accessibility. It can be a devastating weapon at the hands of any player in GTA Online. Most vehicles that can counter it require a certain bit of skill to defeat the hoverbike.

Oppressor Mk 2 vs Toreador Stats (Images via GTA Base)

The Oppressor Mk 2 is available for $3,890,250 from Warstock Cache & Carry. A Trade Price of $2,925,000 can be unlocked if the player completes 5 Client Jobs from a Terrorbyte. The Toreador is available from the same web store for $3,660,000, but there is no Trade Price available.

The Toreador is a slightly better choice for most players in GTA Online. It can also be used in all of the Heists, which alone makes it useful. The Oppressor Mk 2 may be useful for griefers, but for genuine gamers in GTA Online, the Toreador is better by all means.

Edited by Gautham Balaji