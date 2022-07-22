Over 200 new jobs open for Rockstar Games: What does this mean for GTA 6?

In a sea of new major GTA Online news, some players might wonder what's going on with GTA 6. According to various career-related websites, Rockstar Games has over 200 different job openings posted right now. An example can be found through the following hyperlink:

While the next Grand Theft Auto game's official name is unknown, many fans call it GTA 6. Of course, one has to wonder whether these hundreds of jobs correlate to that game or not. Rockstar Games is a company with thousands of employees, so it's worth looking at what's new with these jobs.

Rockstar Games' recent posting of over 200 job openings has led to GTA 6 speculation

hitmarker.net/jobs?company=r… @NEWSLEAKSGTAS Rockstar is hiring for over 200 positions in total! Many of them could be for #GTA6 @NEWSLEAKSGTAS Rockstar is hiring for over 200 positions in total! Many of them could be for #GTA6 👀hitmarker.net/jobs?company=r…

Rockstar Games is a massive video game company that regularly hires new employees. Them posting a new job opening isn't newsworthy by itself. However, with over 200 new positions all being posted around the same time, it is definitely unexpected. All of these new positions are available to view in Hitmarker's embedded hyperlink shown in the above tweet.

These new positions include a wide variety of careers, so it's not as if Rockstar Games is only looking for animators or something else in just one field of work. Examples include:

Senior UX Researcher

ML Engineer

Animation Tools Programmer

Development Support

Digital Assets Manager

AI/Gameplay Systems Programmer

Material Artist

Workplace Services Assistant

IT Security Engineer

Game Tester

Workforce Manager

Character Rigger

These are only a small bunch of new positions that have recently become available on Hitmarker. If players visit the website, they can click on any of those jobs and see what the video game titan is looking for in their applicants. This will vary from one job to another, but curious players can still try to apply.

Potential applicants should note that these new positions will only be relevant to specific locations, such as Oakville, ON, Canada, or Lincoln, UK. This part brings up another interesting point that might give credence to all GTA 6 speculations. Several different Rockstar studios are hiring employees for one reason or another from all over the world.

Combining that with the sheer quantity of new positions means that Rockstar Game is obviously working on something new. The only question left to ask would be along the lines of "why are they hiring so many people so suddenly?"

GTA 6 speculation

Various insiders and leakers have been speculating when the next Grand Theft Auto game will come out. Multiple dates have been thrown out there, ranging from 2023 to 2025. Rockstar Games has not confirmed a specific date, so gamers should be skeptical of anything they see regarding potential release dates.

The following is all that the company has confirmed thus far:

GTA 6 is in development

Rockstar Games is working hard on GTA 6, even taking away resources from Red Dead Online to do so

If all of these new jobs are connected to the next GTA title, then it's likely that GTA 6 won't come out anytime soon in 2022. Whether a 2023 release date is feasible remains to be seen.

