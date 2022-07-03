GTA 6 release date information leaked by insiders so far (2022)

Rockstar Games hasn't revealed anything about GTA 6 other than acknowledging its existence. This doesn't mean the leakers haven't speculated on the game after this reveal. In fact, the types of leaks that have come out since then seem to be much bolder than anything released before.

Many of these leaks include detailed reports on the upcoming game, while others simply discuss a potential release date. This article goes through insiders and other leakers who have spoken about when the next game might arrive.

Every major release date speculation about GTA 6 that has come up so far

Tom Henderson's initial leaks

One of the earliest trustworthy sources to anticipate a release date was Tom Henderson. He claims the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game won't be released before 2024 and may even be pushed back to 2025. He did add, though, that Rockstar will probably stick with their customary 2-year delay between reveal and release.

This is something that they have been doing ever since the announcement of Grand Theft Auto 5 in 2011. However, this pattern is fairly new and may not guarantee a 2025 release. GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 are the only games to have followed this pattern.

On the other hand, if this theory turns out to be accurate, Rockstar may release the game before the conclusion of the fiscal year 2024. Hence, according to Henderson's predictions, GTA 6 might be released prior to March 31, 2024.

Tez2's leaks and the official announcement

Tez2 is probably the most reliable source of information for anything related to Rockstar Games. Most of his claims have turned out to be true, including the GTA 6 announcement prediction. But unlike some other leakers, he doesn't go into as much detail about the information he leaks.

Just a few days before the official announcement in February, Tez2 wrote on GTAForums that he thinks GTA 6 will be shown shortly. Although there was some skepticism in the community, people were instantly excited because of how accurate Tez2's predictions had been.

Additionally, Tez2 also hinted that the game could come out in 2023 or 2024. Tom Henderson has also changed his stance regarding the release date and has said that a 2024 release is possible. After the game was announced, renowned video game journalist Jason Schreier also endorsed the 2023 release date speculation.

Other leaks and their credibility

There have been many rumors surrounding the 2022 release of the next GTA title. Such a claim is bizarre and hard to believe, and thankfully, there haven't been any popular leaks that claim so. However, many leakers have agreed with the popular belief that the game will launch in 2023.

This includes Matheus Victor, a Brazilian leaker who has been 'leaking' a lot of information tied to the game. He started with a few minor details about the game, such as a few songs that will supposedly be featured on the game radio. However, he soon started coming out with unusually detailed 'leaks' that seemed to include particulars about the game.

This includes everything from the storyline and characters to locations and more. As a result, Victor's credibility has fallen among the more skeptical Grand Theft Auto fanbase. That doesn't mean that any of the other rumors are accurate. Fans shouldn't take any of these leaks too seriously as there are no reliable sources of information on the upcoming Rockstar title's release date.

