Pegassi Vortex in GTA Online: All you need to know 

The Pegassi Vortex is one of the best-looking bikes in GTA Online. This vehicle is a single-seater bike that has one of the highest number of customizations for a bike available in game. Unlike the Vortex in GTA San Andreas which is an amphibious vehicle, the Pegassi Vortex is a sportsbike in GTA Online.

Having a bike in GTA Online is one of the most convenient ways to travel around the map. Bikes are more agile than cars which make it faster to get around the city than traveling in a car.

For players who aren't into cars, there are about 55 bikes in GTA Online and many players prefer traveling on bikes instead of any other vehicle in the game.

This article highlights everything players need to know about the Pegassi Vortex.

Everything players need to know about the Pegassi Vortex in GTA Online

“The Vortex has its feet planted firmly in the café racer tradition, its head stuck firmly up the ass of contemporary streetfighter chic, and the less said about what it's doing with its hands the better. It's a synthesis that's going to change the world and your underwear forever.” — Southern San Andreas Super Autos description.

The Pegassi Vortex is based on the Ducati 1199 Panigale Streetfighter. The bike was added to GTA Online as part of the Bikers update, released on October 25, 2016 during the Vortex and Sanctus Week event.

The Vortex is powered by a pushrod V-Twin engine and is coupled to a 4-speed gearbox. The top speed of the Vortex is 115.75 mph (186.28 km/h), as it's been tested in-game by Broughy1322. The vehicle weighs 190 Kgs, which is quite light for a bike with such power.

The Vortex can be purchased in GTA Online from the Southern S.A. Super Autos website for a price of $356,000. If players have purchased the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack, this vehicle is available for free.

The Vortex is an amazing bike to ride around in free-roam and can be pretty useful as an escape vehicle in missions. The Vortex is one of the most customizable bikes in GTA Online and also one of the best looking.

Edited by Ashish Yadav