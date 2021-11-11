Pfister Neon revealed to be this week’s GTA Online Casino Podium Car (November 11)

Pfister makes some of the best Porsche-inspired cars in GTA Online. This week's podium vehicle is the Pfister Neon, an electric sports car featured in the game during the Doomsday Heist update. The car was featured as a part of the Neon week event that started on January 29, 2018, and ran until February 5, 2018.

Fans were extremely excited to see the Neon as it is Pfister's first electric sports car in the series. Players can try their luck to win the car by spinning the lucky wheel at the Diamond Casino.

This article is a breakdown to let players know if the Pfister Neon is worth the trip to the casino.

GTA Online Casino Podium Car of the week: Neon, Pfister's first electric sports car

“When the history of the electric car is written, it will begin with the Pfister Neon. Everything else - all the ridiculous eco-vans and hybrid fetishes - has been foreplay. Now Pfister have dropped their pants, and the battery-powered action can really begin.” — Legendary Motorsport description.

The Pfister Neon is a four-door electric sports car in GTA Online. It is based on the Mission E Concept, which has since entered production as the Porsche Taycan. Neon's body takes inspiration from various iconic Porsche vehicles such as the 918 Spyder and the 911 Spyder.

The Neon can be purchased in GTA Online from the Legendary Motorsport website for a price of $1,500,000. For the week of November 11 to November 17, players can try winning this ride at the casino by testing their luck at the wheel spin.

Although the Pfister Neon is not the fastest electric vehicle in GTA Online it still has some reputable stats. The top speed of the car is recorded at 114.00 mph (183.46 km/h) by Broughy1322. The car possesses impressive traction with strong acceleration which makes it good for certain few tracks.

The Neon has some decent modifications if that's what the players are looking for and it is the biggest rival to Coil Raiden. The vehicle comes in an AWD drive train and is a single gear automatic. The car is a must get at the wheel spin, so it is highly advised that players stop by at the casino to try their luck.

