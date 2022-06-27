Playboy X vs Dwayne Forge in GTA 4: Who to side with and why

GTA 4 is one of those rare GTA games that provide players with choices that actually have an impact on the main story. Although the impact of these choices does not heavily change the entire narrative, they still have an effect on the player's feelings and the rewards they get in the game.

This is especially the case for one of the GTA 4's missions called 'The Holland Play,' where players have to choose between killing Playboy X or Dwayne.

Often, players don't want to make any wrong decisions that would negatively impact their gaming experience. So, this article will help them make the correct decision regarding who they should eliminate during The Holland Play mission.

Playboy X or Dwayne: Who should players eliminate in GTA 4?

Overview of the lore

In GTA 4, Dwayne Forge was one of Liberty City's wealthiest drug traffickers and ran a crack cocaine operation that gave him a reliable source of income. Dwayne, who also acted as a father figure to Playboy X throughout his rule, took the young man under his wing and taught him the ways of the drug trade.

But after being caught for his misdeeds, Dwayne attempted to operate his business from prison, but Playboy X ultimately took over the drug empire while the former was in prison. But as soon as he gets released from jail, issues start to develop between him and Playboy X.

Playboy X wants to keep control and keep expanding the drug empire he took over into other enterprises, while Dwayne tries to use Niko's assistance to resume his prior reign as a drug lord. The old mentor/mentee pair frequently log heads throughout the narrative, which culminates in a fatal mission when the two men try to use Niko to kill one another.

Why players should kill Playboy X instead of Dwayne in GTA 4

The most popular and almost universally accepted choice that GTA 4 players make during the mission is to kill Playboy X. In order to assassinate him, they visit his residence and confront him. There, the character tres to flee, causing Niko to follow him into an alley and shoot him there.

After killing Playboy X, Niko contacts Dwayne to tell him that he killed the mentee, adding that he had requested Niko to murder the old drug lord first. Dwayne bemoans Playboy's passing and gives Niko his apartment, declining to live there himself since it would make him think too much of his protege. Dwayne then asks Niko to keep in touch with him.

This means that as a reward, Dwayne gives Niko Playboy X's apartment which acts as a safe safe house, and which also has Claude's outfit from Grand Theft Auto 3. Players may also gain Dwayne's friendship by reacting favorably to the emails he sends, which will enable the feature to call him for backup during combat.

Because of this, killing Dwayne is a pretty bad choice during The Holland Play mission as Playboy X only gives Niko $25,000 for killing his old mentor, and breaks his friendship with the character after the assassination is done. That reward makes this choice a pretty useless and cold-hearted one.

