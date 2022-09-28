Preview for the remaining five unreleased cars from GTA Online’s The Criminal Enterprises update

There are only five unreleased cars from GTA Online's The Criminal Enterprises as of the September 22 weekly update. Some of these cars are conversions of pre-existing automobiles. Here are the remaining vehicles:

Rhinehart

Sentinel Classic Widebody

Weevil Custom

10F

10F Widebody

It should be noted that Rockstar Games hasn't confirmed the exact order of the unreleased cars.

Sentinel Classic Widebody, 10F Widebody, and 3 other unreleased cars for GTA Online's The Criminal Enterprises update

The true top speeds and lap times of these vehicles haven't been recorded by Broughy1322 yet since all of these vehicles are currently unreleased. Thus, this preview will focus primarily on:

Price

Vehicle Class

Where to purchase it

Minor details about the cars' design

Rhinehart

The Rhinehart in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $1,598,000

Vehicle Class: Sedan

Where to purchase: Southern S.A. Super Autos

This Sedan is mostly based on the BMW 3 Series (G20). It's worth mentioning that this is the last new car from Southern S.A. Super Autos to be introduced in GTA Online's The Criminal Enterprises update.

Sentinel Classic Widebody

The Sentinel Classic Widebody in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $700,000 (just for the conversion)

Vehicle Class: Sports

Where to purchase: Benny's Original Motor Works

The Sentinel Classic Widebody is one of the new Benny's vehicles. Keep in mind that GTA Online players must own the regular Sentinel Classic, which costs $650,000, to get it. Thus, the true total of the car would be closer to $1,350,000.

The real-life BMW M3 E30 LTO serves as the main inspiration for the Sentinel Classic Widebody.

Weevil Custom

The Weevil Custom in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $980,000 (just for the conversion)

Vehicle Class: Muscle

Where to purchase: Benny's Original Motor Works

Here, players must convert a compact vehicle into a muscle car. The original Weevil costs $870,000. Its conversion into the Weevil Custom costs $980,000.

For those who don't own the original Weevil, the actual cost of the Weevil Custom is $1,850,000.

This car resembles the real-life VW Beetle Rat Rod.

10F

The 10F in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $1,675,000

Vehicle Class: Sports

Where to purchase: Legendary Motorsport

This car is mostly based on the Audi R8 (Type 4S), but it also takes some inspiration from other automobiles like the Lamborghini Gallardo.

The 10F is the last new vehicle from Legendary Motorsport to be introduced in The Criminal Enterprises update. It has a widebody variant in GTA Online.

10F Widebody

The 10F Widebody in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $575,000 (just for the conversion)

Vehicle Class: Sports

Where to purchase: Benny's Original Motor Works

The original 10F costs $1,675,000, so the total price of a new 10F Widebody is $2,250,000. This is the most expensive conversion for Benny's Original Motor Works.

The 10F Widebody is also rumored to be the last of the new Criminal Enterprises vehicles to be released.

Like the 10F, the 10F Widebody appears to be based on the Audi R8 (Type 4S).

