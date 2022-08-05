Leaked order of unreleased cars for GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update

Some GTA Online players might be curious about the order of the remaining unreleased cars from The Criminal Enterprises update. There were some initial leaks that covered this topic, but it was too early to tell if they were accurate. Thankfully, the SM722's release on August 4, 2022, seems to confirm some aspects of those leaks.

This article will divide the order of the upcoming cars into three sections:

Legendary Motorsports

Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Benny's Original Motor Works

Note: Everything present in this article is subject to change.

Supposed order of remaining unreleased cars for GTA Online's Criminal Enterprises DLC

The exact order of the unreleased cars can be seen in the above video (as well as in a few other videos). Some people might want a quick answer, so that's what this article is for.

The above video initially stated that the SM722 would be released before the 10F for Legendary Motorsport, which did happen on August 4, 2022. As the 10F is the only vehicle left for that website, it's inevitably the next one that will come out for Legendary Motorsport (for $1,675,000).

The more interesting part is the Southern San Andreas Super Autos section, with the order for the unreleased cars being broken down into:

Draugur: $1,870,000 ($1,402,500 at Trade Price) Ruiner ZZ-8: $1,320,000 Vigero ZX: $1,947,000 Kanjo SJ: $1,370,000 ($1,027,500 at Trade Price) Postlude: $1,310,000 ($982,500 at Trade Price) Rhinehart: $1,598,000

The order for the unreleased Benny's Original Motor Works' vehicles is:

Brioso 300 Widebody: $585,000 Sentinel Classic Widebody: $700,000 Weevil Custom: $980,000 10F Widebody: $575,000

Do note that Benny's prices shown above are only for conversion and don't include the original costs of the GTA Online cars used for said calculation.

This video also shows the same content as what Broughy1322 covered, except this video shows the actual websites. It also reconfirms everything that gamers know about the upcoming prices for each of the new vehicles. Just keep in mind that Benny's website shows the costs of the default vehicles and not the new custom version.

Many GTA Online players have been speculating that it will take months for all cars to be released. It's unknown if Rockstar will push several of the new vehicles together in one week or have weeks where nothing is released.

Currently released vehicles from The Criminal Enterprises update

The SM722 was released on August 4, 2022 (Image via Rockstar Games)

As of August 4's update, GTA Online players can purchase any of the following vehicles from The Criminal Enterprises DLC:

Conada: $2,450,000 ($1,837,500 at Trade Price)

$2,450,000 ($1,837,500 at Trade Price) Corsita: $1,795,000

$1,795,000 Greenwood: $1,465,000 ($1,098,750 at Trade Price)

$1,465,000 ($1,098,750 at Trade Price) LM87: $2,915,000

$2,915,000 Omnis e-GT: $1,795,000

$1,795,000 SM722: $2,115,000

$2,115,000 Torero XO: $2,890,000

GTA+ members can get the Corsita for free until August 31, 2022. GTA Online players can unlock the previously mentioned Trade Prices by:

Conada: Complete Cleanup for Agent ULP.

Complete Cleanup for Agent ULP. Greenwood: Complete Intelligence for Agent ULP.

Gamers just need to wait for more GTA Online weekly updates for more of the unreleased vehicles to finally become available.

